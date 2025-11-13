Blaming Trump for shutdown is a stretch, PSC vote was about accountability and giving thanks to FAA and TSA.
Blaming Trump for shutdown is a stretch
A frequent problem with left-leaning opinion writers is leaning until their editorials fall over. Columnist Jamelle Bouie provides consistent examples, such as “Trump an albatross for GOP in leadership” (AJC, Nov. 9). Bouie begins with facts supporting his premise that President Donald Trump is an effective vote-getter for himself, but he often hurts other GOP candidates’ election chances. Fair enough.
But proving the late Soviet Union dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s adage, “Everything you add to the truth, subtracts from the truth,” Bouie’s piece devolves into compulsive, hyperbolic degrading of Trump with a laundry list that begins credibly but concludes claiming Trump has “dictatorial aspirations, endless chaos and (is) a president more interested in taking a wrecking ball to the White House to build his garish ballroom than delivering anything of value to the public.” Continuing, “Trump and his administration are less interested in helping ordinary Americans than they are in fulfilling their idiosyncratic program of austerity, pain and deprivation.”
Bouie further dents the truth, saying, “At this moment, the government has been shut down for more than a month”— implying Trump caused the shutdown, disregarding that it was Senate Democrats who kept voting to prevent reopening the government, not caring who is harmed by their political gamesmanship.
GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA
PSC vote was about accountability, not party
Several recent opinion pieces in the AJC on the recent Public Service Commission election seem to imply a Democratic sweep. In reality, the incumbents were reported to live in areas not serviced by Georgia Power yet repeatedly voted in favor of GP for price increases and additional funding despite GP not complying with their forecasts.
Yes, everyone is frustrated about high energy costs, but this vote was less about party affiliation and more about accountability. The current government shutdown should never have happened while both parties debate spending bills. With Congress stalled for so many weeks, maybe we should vote against all incumbents in 2026.
GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO
TSA and FAA kept travelers moving
On Nov. 6, my husband and I flew from Atlanta to San Diego.
I complimented the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration staff on their courtesy and hard work in keeping travelers moving and successfully reaching their destinations. May their full paychecks begin to arrive very soon.
I appreciate their commitment to the flying public in light of the hardships they are enduring.