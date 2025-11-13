Blaming Trump for shutdown is a stretch, PSC vote was about accountability and giving thanks to FAA and TSA.

A frequent problem with left-leaning opinion writers is leaning until their editorials fall over. Columnist Jamelle Bouie provides consistent examples, such as “Trump an albatross for GOP in leadership” (AJC, Nov. 9). Bouie begins with facts supporting his premise that President Donald Trump is an effective vote-getter for himself, but he often hurts other GOP candidates’ election chances. Fair enough.

But proving the late Soviet Union dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s adage, “Everything you add to the truth, subtracts from the truth,” Bouie’s piece devolves into compulsive, hyperbolic degrading of Trump with a laundry list that begins credibly but concludes claiming Trump has “dictatorial aspirations, endless chaos and (is) a president more interested in taking a wrecking ball to the White House to build his garish ballroom than delivering anything of value to the public.” Continuing, “Trump and his administration are less interested in helping ordinary Americans than they are in fulfilling their idiosyncratic program of austerity, pain and deprivation.”

Bouie further dents the truth, saying, “At this moment, the government has been shut down for more than a month”— implying Trump caused the shutdown, disregarding that it was Senate Democrats who kept voting to prevent reopening the government, not caring who is harmed by their political gamesmanship.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

PSC vote was about accountability, not party