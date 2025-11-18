Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Boxed in

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Jones makes his pitch to eliminate Georgia income tax
OPINION

If Georgia eliminates the income tax, there are costly tradeoffs to consider

OPINION

Is U.S. ready to listen to Indian boarding schools survivors and descendants?

OPINION

Community is more vital than ever for adults with intellectual disabilities

Keep Reading

Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to leave ‘toxic’ politics behind. I’m skeptical.

Community is more vital than ever for adults with intellectual disabilities

Is U.S. ready to listen to Indian boarding schools survivors and descendants?

Featured

Rose Scott

Donor leaves WABE $3 million, largest individual gift in station’s history

Usher sues business partners over failed Buckhead restaurant plan

Braves’ original ‘Freeze’ is retired. But you probably still can’t catch him.