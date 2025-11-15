Georgia can become a leader in quality elder health by training caregivers
Older adults will eventually outnumber children and the Peach State should prepare by building a caregiving infrastructure.
"Georgia has always prided itself on being a leader in the new South and it’s now time to prove it to become the first state to actually support caregivers instead of just thanking them," writes Neal K. Shah. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
By Neal Shah – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Georgia has an estimated 1.26 million unpaid family caregivers. Nationwide, nearly one in five adults provide unpaid care to aging relatives or friends. They’re managing medications, coordinating doctor visits, helping with mobility, and providing round-the-clock supervision for loved ones with dementia or chronic illness.
And we’re asking these caregivers to provide complex medical care they were never prepared to deliver.
I’ve watched this failure from every angle. As someone who cared for my wife through cancer after caring for my grandfather through dementia, I know the impossible math of caregiving.
While Georgia passed the CARE Act in 2022 to help families during hospital-to-home transitions, the law doesn’t address the fundamental problem: We’re asking people to provide skilled nursing care with zero professional preparation.
The geography makes it worse. In metropolitan Atlanta, the “sandwich generation” – millennials caring for both aging parents and young children while working full-time – faces impossible tradeoffs.
While Georgia passed the CARE Act in 2022 to help families during hospital-to-home transitions, the law doesn’t address the fundamental problem: We’re asking people to provide skilled nursing care with zero professional preparation.
The geography makes it worse. In metropolitan Atlanta, the “sandwich generation” – millennials caring for both aging parents and young children while working full-time – faces impossible tradeoffs.
Average caregiving time has tripled since 2020, from nine hours to 26 hours per week, while nearly one in three caregivers are simultaneously raising children under 18. How do you work a job, raise kids, and provide 26 hours of medical care weekly? The answer is: You break yourself trying.
This isn’t hypothetical. Through my own work in elder care, we’re proving the model works in Georgia cities. We connect pre-health students from Emory, Georgia State University and Georgia Tech with Atlanta-area seniors who need care. Students get clinical experience and income. Seniors get affordable, compassionate care delivered by trained caregivers they trust. Families get relief. Medicaid saves money.
But we’re reaching maybe 1% of the need. Scaling requires state policy and investment.
Georgia has the tools: the strong technical colleges in every region, the major research universities producing caregiving science and Medicaid waiver flexibility that other states lack. What the state is missing is recognition that Georgians already comprise the state’s largest health care workforce - and we’re destroying them through neglect.
State leaders must do more than show their thanks
This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, Georgia politicians will issue proclamations thanking caregivers for their service. They’ll host events in the Gold Dome. They’ll use words like “heroes” and “backbone.”
Then they’ll return to ignoring them for another year.
In 2034, when older adults outnumber children for the first time, Georgia has the power to decide: build a caregiving infrastructure now or face a humanitarian crisis that makes the nursing home COVID experience look like a preview.
Georgia has always prided itself on being a leader in the new South and it’s now time to prove it to become the first state to actually support caregivers instead of just thanking them.
Because gratitude alone doesn’t pay for training. It doesn’t provide respite. And it doesn’t stop the 1.26 million Georgians from burning out while doing work that keeps our health care system functioning.
Neal K. Shah is a health care researcher and scholar specializing in AI-enabled caregiver training, health policy and workforce innovation. He is the lead principal investigator on the Johns Hopkins-funded YayaGuide AI Innovation Grant and co-principal investigator on the University of Pennsylvania’s Artificial Intelligence for health insurance denials CounterforceAI grant. Neal also serves on North Carolina’s Steering Committee on Aging. He is CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies, chairman of Counterforce Health, and the author of “Insured to Death: How Health Insurance Screws Over Americans - And How We Take It Back.”