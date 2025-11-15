Opinion Georgia can become a leader in quality elder health by training caregivers Older adults will eventually outnumber children and the Peach State should prepare by building a caregiving infrastructure. "Georgia has always prided itself on being a leader in the new South and it’s now time to prove it to become the first state to actually support caregivers instead of just thanking them," writes Neal K. Shah. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

By Neal Shah – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago link copied

Georgia has an estimated 1.26 million unpaid family caregivers. Nationwide, nearly one in five adults provide unpaid care to aging relatives or friends. They’re managing medications, coordinating doctor visits, helping with mobility, and providing round-the-clock supervision for loved ones with dementia or chronic illness. And we’re asking these caregivers to provide complex medical care they were never prepared to deliver.

Average caregiving time has tripled since 2020, from nine hours to 26 hours per week, while nearly one in three caregivers are simultaneously raising children under 18. How do you work a job, raise kids, and provide 26 hours of medical care weekly? The answer is: You break yourself trying.

RELATED Opinion: In disasters like Hurricane Helene, Amazon-Red Cross collaboration proved key But we’re reaching maybe 1% of the need. Scaling requires state policy and investment. Georgia has the tools: the strong technical colleges in every region, the major research universities producing caregiving science and Medicaid waiver flexibility that other states lack. What the state is missing is recognition that Georgians already comprise the state’s largest health care workforce - and we’re destroying them through neglect. State leaders must do more than show their thanks This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, Georgia politicians will issue proclamations thanking caregivers for their service. They’ll host events in the Gold Dome. They’ll use words like “heroes” and “backbone.” Then they’ll return to ignoring them for another year. In 2034, when older adults outnumber children for the first time, Georgia has the power to decide: build a caregiving infrastructure now or face a humanitarian crisis that makes the nursing home COVID experience look like a preview.