Opinion

Georgia can become a leader in quality elder health by training caregivers

Older adults will eventually outnumber children and the Peach State should prepare by building a caregiving infrastructure.
"Georgia has always prided itself on being a leader in the new South and it’s now time to prove it to become the first state to actually support caregivers instead of just thanking them," writes Neal K. Shah. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)
By Neal Shah – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia has an estimated 1.26 million unpaid family caregivers. Nationwide, nearly one in five adults provide unpaid care to aging relatives or friends. They’re managing medications, coordinating doctor visits, helping with mobility, and providing round-the-clock supervision for loved ones with dementia or chronic illness.

And we’re asking these caregivers to provide complex medical care they were never prepared to deliver.

I’ve watched this failure from every angle. As someone who cared for my wife through cancer after caring for my grandfather through dementia, I know the impossible math of caregiving.

As founder of one of America’s largest caregiving platforms and a researcher leading NIH-funded studies on caregiver training, I see how federal policy failures cascade into state-level chaos.

Caregiving time has soared especially for ‘sandwich generation’

The numbers are staggering and getting worse. A 2025 Columbia University study classifies Georgia as “CRITICAL” – one of only eight states requiring immediate action on its caregiving crisis.

Neal Shah
The state’s 1.26 million caregivers provide $16.3 billion in unpaid care annually, yet almost none receive training for the medical tasks they’re expected to perform.

While Georgia passed the CARE Act in 2022 to help families during hospital-to-home transitions, the law doesn’t address the fundamental problem: We’re asking people to provide skilled nursing care with zero professional preparation.

The geography makes it worse. In metropolitan Atlanta, the “sandwich generation” – millennials caring for both aging parents and young children while working full-time – faces impossible tradeoffs.

Average caregiving time has tripled since 2020, from nine hours to 26 hours per week, while nearly one in three caregivers are simultaneously raising children under 18. How do you work a job, raise kids, and provide 26 hours of medical care weekly? The answer is: You break yourself trying.

In rural Georgia, where 1.8 million people live with significantly less health care infrastructure than metropolitan areas, family caregivers must fill gaps that professional health care can’t reach. When your county has limited hospital access and higher uninsured rates, family members become de facto health care providers whether they’re ready or not.

Higher education institutions provide a great training pipeline

Research shows 86.7% of family caregivers need targeted training. When they receive support, health outcomes improve dramatically. When they don’t, the costs are staggering – depressed caregivers drive a 73% increase in emergency room visits and add nearly $2,000 per patient in preventable medical costs.

But here’s the opportunity: 56% of family caregivers want professional training to work in other households. That’s over 750,000 Georgians who already do caregiving work and want credentials to do it professionally.

Georgia could create the nation’s first comprehensive family-caregiver-to-healthcare-worker pipeline. Use the technical college system for training and certification. Leverage Georgia’s Medicaid waiver flexibility to reimburse trained family caregivers. Partner with Emory University and University of Georgia’s aging research programs to develop evidence-based curricula. Create tax credits for caregiving training expenses – far cheaper than the Credit for Caring Act that’s stalled in Congress.

This isn’t hypothetical. Through my own work in elder care, we’re proving the model works in Georgia cities. We connect pre-health students from Emory, Georgia State University and Georgia Tech with Atlanta-area seniors who need care. Students get clinical experience and income. Seniors get affordable, compassionate care delivered by trained caregivers they trust. Families get relief. Medicaid saves money.

But we’re reaching maybe 1% of the need. Scaling requires state policy and investment.

Georgia has the tools: the strong technical colleges in every region, the major research universities producing caregiving science and Medicaid waiver flexibility that other states lack. What the state is missing is recognition that Georgians already comprise the state’s largest health care workforce - and we’re destroying them through neglect.

State leaders must do more than show their thanks

This November, during National Family Caregivers Month, Georgia politicians will issue proclamations thanking caregivers for their service. They’ll host events in the Gold Dome. They’ll use words like “heroes” and “backbone.”

Then they’ll return to ignoring them for another year.

In 2034, when older adults outnumber children for the first time, Georgia has the power to decide: build a caregiving infrastructure now or face a humanitarian crisis that makes the nursing home COVID experience look like a preview.

Georgia has always prided itself on being a leader in the new South and it’s now time to prove it to become the first state to actually support caregivers instead of just thanking them.

Because gratitude alone doesn’t pay for training. It doesn’t provide respite. And it doesn’t stop the 1.26 million Georgians from burning out while doing work that keeps our health care system functioning.

Neal K. Shah is a health care researcher and scholar specializing in AI-enabled caregiver training, health policy and workforce innovation. He is the lead principal investigator on the Johns Hopkins-funded YayaGuide AI Innovation Grant and co-principal investigator on the University of Pennsylvania’s Artificial Intelligence for health insurance denials CounterforceAI grant. Neal also serves on North Carolina’s Steering Committee on Aging. He is CEO of CareYaya Health Technologies, chairman of Counterforce Health, and the author of “Insured to Death: How Health Insurance Screws Over Americans - And How We Take It Back.”

Neal Shah

