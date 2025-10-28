opinion Why don’t we talk about intimate partner violence? It makes us uncomfortable. Atlanta can lead by bringing intimate partner abuse out of the shadows and into the center of our public conversation. A couple holds up a silhouette of one of the 46 people killed by domestic violence in South Carolina in 2024 at the state Attorney General's Office Silent Witness Ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. If we start talking about intimate partner abuse we might finally begin to end it, writes guest columnist Michael Lucas. (Jeffrey Collins/AP)

Not long ago, a mother came to our office with her two young children. She had fled an abusive partner in the middle of the night — no plan, no belongings, no idea where they would sleep. What she did have was courage. At Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, we were able to help her secure a protective order, find temporary housing and connect with the resources she needed to start again. But as I've learned over more than two decades of this work, for every survivor who makes it safely through our doors, there are countless others still living in fear and silence.

Yet we treat it as invisible. Or maybe, more accurately, we deny it. We label it a "private family matter" instead of what it really is: a public-health, housing and economic crisis hiding in plain sight. And that's what troubles me most: Why don't we talk about intimate partner abuse more often? Domestic violence harms families and costs the economy greatly Every October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the spotlight flickers briefly onto the issue — and then fades again. Outside of those few weeks, it's a conversation we seem unwilling to have, even though intimate partner abuse affects people of every background, income and neighborhood in Atlanta. Michael Lucas is the executive director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation, the city's largest provider of free legal and social services for tenants and survivors of intimate partner abuse. One in three women and one in four men will experience abuse from a partner in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means nearly every reader of this essay knows someone — a neighbor, a co-worker, a friend — who has lived it. The personal harm caused by intimate partner abuse is immeasurable. But its ripple effects extend across every part of our community. In my own work, I see the deep and often overlooked connection between abuse and housing instability. Nationally, as many as half of women with children who experience homelessness cite fleeing abuse as the reason. In Atlanta, we've seen a 14% rise in family homelessness, according to Partners for Home. That connection should alarm us all. The same pattern shows up in health care and the economy. Survivors of severe abuse face 42% higher lifetime medical costs — an average of more than $100,000 directly linked to their abuse.

Domestic violence drains more than $8 billion from the U.S. economy each year through health care expenses, lost productivity and criminal justice costs, per the CDC. And the children who witness abuse often carry the trauma into their classrooms — missing school more often, struggling to concentrate and facing long-term challenges that shape the rest of their lives.