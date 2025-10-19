ONLY ON AJC: TORPY AT LARGE Vernon Jones grabs his lance and hops on his pony — once again The perennial candidate is gunning to be Georgia’s next secretary of state. President Donald Trump supporters cheer as Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones speaks as Marjorie Taylor Greene looks on, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Vernon Jones, who is now running for secretary of state as a MAGA Man, is a glutton for punishment. That's a given. You could call him many things: Political crash test dummy. A churlish Don Quixote. A man once going places who is now a perennial candidate. Or a "tomato can‚" which in boxing parlance is a once-promising fighter past his prime who takes on matches he's sure to lose.

Did I mention he's shameless?

Let’s walk down memory lane. After two turbulent terms as the CEO of DeKalb County, the then-Democrat ran for U.S. Senate in 2008 and tried to ride on the coattails of a popular newcomer named Barack Obama. Team Vern created a flyer with photos of Jones and Obama side-by-side with the heading, “Yes We Can!” Well, the future president caught wind of it and quickly said, “No You Don’t!” Obama told the AJC, “I do not endorse him; I have not endorsed him. He put my picture on his literature without asking me.”

Ouch! Not surprisingly, Jones lost the Democratic primary.

Two years later, he ran for Congress in his own backyard in DeKalb against incumbent Hank Johnson. He got stomped 2-1. He raised his hand in 2012 to return to the state House, where he served for most of the 1990s but backed out of the race. Two years later, he ran against DeKalb's uninspiring sheriff, Jeff Mann, saying Mann was a puppet controlled by white power brokers. Vern lost worse this time, 3-1, defeated roundly by voters who knew him well.

Former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones faced a battery of reporters in 2010 outside federal court after a verdict that his administration discriminated against senior white employees. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

Out of other political options and he turned to the state House, again in 2016 and served a couple terms. But by 2020, he rankled his Dem colleagues so much and, knowing he'd lose, he backed out of his run and threw himself in with Donald Trump's re-election.

You know, when one door slams shut, a window opens to crawl through. Once Trump lost in 2020, Vern saw another opportunity: He jumped into the "Stop the Steal" cause and was even on stage in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, as a warmup for Trump just hours before the MAGA faithful stormed the Capitol.

Jones tried a run in the 2022 Republican primary for Georgia governor but stepped aside to let Trump lackey David Perdue have a (very unsuccessful) go at incumbent Brian Kemp. Instead, Jones ran against Mike Collins, a real conservative, and, despite Trump's blessing, got beat again, 3-1. One thing I can say for Vern is he did make it to the runoffs in the 2008 Senate race, the 2014 sheriff's race and his 2022 congressional quest before getting clobbered each time. That means his name recognition gets him votes. But when voters have a clear-eyed choice between him and somebody else, they'll click "somebody else."

So, that brings us to the present. Vernon has announced he's running for secretary of state. That office was long fairly obscure but seen as a stepping stone to higher office. In recent years, it's become the vortex of an endless squabble surrounding elections.

After the 2020 presidential election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who's now seeking a job promotion to governor, famously held his ground against Trump's efforts to bully his way back into office. Jones is now relitigating that 2020 election because, well, why not? Trump keeps doing it, even though not many others care. Except the most ardent and conspiratorial MAGAs, that is.

Fulton County employee Shaye Moss scans mail-in paper ballots at the Georgia World Congress Center during the Georgia primary elections, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

An AJC poll last year found that 92% of Georgia voters surveyed were either very confident or somewhat confident their ballots were counted correctly. In fact, nearly 98% of self-identified Republicans said they were cool with the most recent election. And why not? They rolled.

Still, Vernon sees a lane for himself in the GOP primary, hoping to corral the suspicious, disaffected and disgruntled. In a recent press conference, Jones immediately pivoted to 2020 and spoke at length about the possibilities of vote fraud. More than that, he mentioned the name of Gabe Sterling more than 30 times in a 29-minute press conference. Sterling, who is also running for the job, was the face of the office in 2020, answering questions, debunking conspiracy theories and even calling out Trump.

He was sort of Tonto to Raffensperger's Lone Ranger. Also in the GOP primary are state Rep. Tim Fleming, a one-time aide to Kemp, and Kelvin King, whose wife, Janelle, is a member of the Trumpian, and dysfunctional, wing of the state Election Board which has battled the secretary of state's office.

Jones will now wrangle for the MAGA crowd with King, while Sterling and Fleming will be fighting for those who've passed on from 2020.

Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager with the Georgia secretary of state's office, speaks during a news conference at the Georgia state Capitol building in Atlanta on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Neither Jones nor Sterling responded to comment for this story. In his recent press conference, Jones kept hammering home the fact that Sterling left a $114,000 secretary of state's job in 2019 for a $200,000 job as a contractor, although Sterling stayed in the office to roll out implementation of new election equipment.

I figure Jones is betting that beating up on Sterling will ingratiate himself into a Trump endorsement. However, the president might think twice, seeing how badly Vern lost in 2022 even with his blessing.