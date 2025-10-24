Step back for college football: SEC hasn’t hired a Black head coach for years

Coaching jobs turn over regularly in the ultracompetitive and very successful SEC — 27 times in the previous 10 years — but the last time an SEC school selected a Black man to be the face of its football program, Barack Obama was president. That was in 2014 with Charlie Strong at University of Texas at Austin.

There is history here. SEC schools made the South’s last stand against segregation. Buses integrated years before SEC sports teams did. So did swimming pools, motels, restaurants and every other major collegiate conference.

Integrating the SEC was a final step of the Civil Rights Movement, achieved by brave Black teenagers like University of Kentucky’s Greg Page , whose neck was broken in a “half-speed” practice drill in 1967, weeks before he was to play in the SEC’s first integrated league game. He died the night before the game, leaving his roommate Nathaniel Northington and others to carry their race forward.

It took six more years before every SEC football team was integrated, but then the numbers increased quickly.

By 1979, 40% of the SEC’s scholarship signees were Black, and progress would continue in the ensuing decades.

But the excitement and optimism that so many southerners, Black and white, felt in 2003 when Mississippi State University hired Sylvester Croom as its head football coach now seems to be a disappearing dream. It was big news then, important news — made possible, Croom believes, because former SEC Commissioner Mike Slive personally contacted Mississippi State’s president and trustees on his behalf.

After five seasons of moderate success, Croom resigned, like many coaches under the pressure of a losing record. But victory came in defeat.

Kentucky hired Joker Phillips as its head coach a year later, James Franklin took over at Vanderbilt in 2011, and conference expansion brought in Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin in 2011, and suddenly the SEC had three Black head coaches No other major conference had more.

