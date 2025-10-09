Among the many troubling comments made by the president and secretary of defense at the recent gathering of America’s top military leaders, those that raised the deepest concern were suggestions to use active duty troops for domestic law enforcement missions. Such proposals are not just unwise — they are legally suspect and risk undermining the constitutional balance between civilian authority and the military.

Barring the use of federal troops in domestic policing, except where explicitly authorized by Congress or the Constitution, has been a cornerstone of our laws for over a century. Deploying active-duty forces to suppress protests or enforce ordinary law stretches those limits to the breaking point. It invites legal challenges and threatens to erode the public’s trust in an institution that has long prided itself on remaining apolitical and subordinate to civilian authority.

The military’s role is to defend the nation against foreign threats, not to patrol our streets. Turning soldiers inward blurs the line between military and civilian spheres — a line that protects both our freedoms and our democracy.

We should reject any policy that normalizes domestic troop deployments and insist that our leaders uphold the law. Civil order should be maintained by civilian authorities under civilian control, not by military force.