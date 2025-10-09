Keep military out of policing citizens and U.S. has abandoned U.N. allies.
1 hour ago
Keep military out of domestic policing
Among the many troubling comments made by the president and secretary of defense at the recent gathering of America’s top military leaders, those that raised the deepest concern were suggestions to use active duty troops for domestic law enforcement missions. Such proposals are not just unwise — they are legally suspect and risk undermining the constitutional balance between civilian authority and the military.
Barring the use of federal troops in domestic policing, except where explicitly authorized by Congress or the Constitution, has been a cornerstone of our laws for over a century. Deploying active-duty forces to suppress protests or enforce ordinary law stretches those limits to the breaking point. It invites legal challenges and threatens to erode the public’s trust in an institution that has long prided itself on remaining apolitical and subordinate to civilian authority.
The military’s role is to defend the nation against foreign threats, not to patrol our streets. Turning soldiers inward blurs the line between military and civilian spheres — a line that protects both our freedoms and our democracy.
We should reject any policy that normalizes domestic troop deployments and insist that our leaders uphold the law. Civil order should be maintained by civilian authorities under civilian control, not by military force.
JAMES KANN, ROSWELL
Sadly, America is no longer U.N. advocate
Our president’s Sept. 23 speech at the United Nations General Assembly was met with no warm welcome from the representatives visiting the U.S. It was embarrassing to all Americans who hope for international cooperation.
The U.N. Charter took effect on Oct. 24, 1945, following World War II, with 51 member nations seeking to prevent another such conflict. With the dismantling of colonialism, there are now 193 member nations with goals of promoting human rights, economic development, humanitarian food aid, medical help, education and peacekeeping.
In his speech, President Trump strongly criticized U.N. failures, took credit for ending numerous wars all by himself, ridiculed climate change efforts by calling it a hoax and made it clear that the U.S. will proudly stand alone in the world.
Yes, the U.N. will continue its mission without us. During September, it helped stop a Congo Ebola outbreak and continues to provide aid to countries in need everywhere. But without the billions of dollars of funding our country has withheld, its efforts will be seriously limited.
The U.S. was a founding advocate of U.N. global peace and humanitarian assistance. President Trump’s speech has made America an adversary to the aspirations of the U.N.