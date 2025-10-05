Fifty-two years ago, I trained at Quantico Marine Corps Base, where American generals recently heard the president and the secretary of defense. After seeing parts of it, if I were one of those generals, I would leave the military.

I did not join the Marines to fight “a war from within,” nor does America have an enemy within. Lethality? Name one country that wants to fight America? What a waste of the generals’ time! Learn to fight in cities? Has the president ever seen a live-fire exercise?

Marines know leaders when they see them. All Marine officers complete The Basic School at Quantico, one of the world’s finest leadership training programs. Each officer learns how to lead an infantry platoon in combat. Each officer ranks each other officer with “peer evaluations” judging leadership. I believe Marines are the only military service where officers are evaluated on the question: “Would you like to serve in combat with this officer?”

Marines know leaders when they see them, and I did not see leaders on stage.