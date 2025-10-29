readers write

Hamas was responsible for extending the war

In response to “Oct. 7 is a tragedy for Israel; it’s been one every day since for Palestinians,” AJC Opinion, Oct. 12, the war that Hamas launched against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has been a tragedy every day since for both Israelis and Palestinians. Wars, by their nature, are a tragedy.

On Oct. 6, 2023, there was a ceasefire, which Hamas broke in the most ferocious manner. Since the following day, rockets have been launched at Israeli cities virtually every day from Iranian proxies in Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon and Iran. These rockets would have killed tens of thousands of Israelis if not for Israel’s antimissile defenses.

Palestinians publicly celebrated the Oct. 7 atrocities, and with the announcement of the ceasefire, they celebrated Oct. 7 again as an achievement. Palestinian Authority-run schools have spent the past two years teaching students to glorify the atrocities committed. Hamas, in violation of every law and norm, built its terrorist infrastructure within and under schools, homes, hospitals, playgrounds and mosques, making them military targets.

