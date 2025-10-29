readers write

President Trump is a workhorse
President Donald Trump is the greatest multitasking president in our history.
President Trump is a workhorse
President Donald Trump is the greatest multitasking president in our history.
From ending wars, stopping U.S. border invasions, addressing crime issues in our cities, continuing to fix our economy and remodeling the White House, which many presidents have done, Trump is doing this with personal and private money, not taxpayer money.
The man is a workhorse. God bless him and his work ethic for America!
JAMES PERRY, CANTON
Standing against fascism is good
The original use of the term antifa was for an organization that was against Hitler, pre-Nazi Germany. Antifa stands for anti-fascist dictators. This seems like a good thing and something that all Americans who believe in the Constitution should agree with. Count me in!
The disturbing rhetoric and lies from MAGA leadership indicate that they are OK with a dictatorship or whatever keeps them in power, regardless of truth or the Constitution.
BOB DALTON, LILBURN
Hamas was responsible for extending the war
In response to “Oct. 7 is a tragedy for Israel; it’s been one every day since for Palestinians,” AJC Opinion, Oct. 12, the war that Hamas launched against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has been a tragedy every day since for both Israelis and Palestinians. Wars, by their nature, are a tragedy.
On Oct. 6, 2023, there was a ceasefire, which Hamas broke in the most ferocious manner. Since the following day, rockets have been launched at Israeli cities virtually every day from Iranian proxies in Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon and Iran. These rockets would have killed tens of thousands of Israelis if not for Israel’s antimissile defenses.
Palestinians publicly celebrated the Oct. 7 atrocities, and with the announcement of the ceasefire, they celebrated Oct. 7 again as an achievement. Palestinian Authority-run schools have spent the past two years teaching students to glorify the atrocities committed. Hamas, in violation of every law and norm, built its terrorist infrastructure within and under schools, homes, hospitals, playgrounds and mosques, making them military targets.
As the Trump ceasefire deal makes clear, the unnecessary suffering of all could have ended at any time if Hamas had released the hostages and stopped firing upon Israel.
HOLLY ROTHKOPF, BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA