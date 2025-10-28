No bailouts for Argentina when U.S. is shut down, Lisa Cook needs to explain her actions and White House ballroom plan was rushed.

Help me understand. It is supposedly the Democrats’ fault that the government is shut down because they want to spend $23 billion to $31 billion in 2026 to fund subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. But we can give $20 billion, and maybe even $40 billion, to Argentina to prop up their government? How does that make sense?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond goes out of his way to defend Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook in his Oct. 24 guest opinion column “Fed Gov. Lisa Cook deserves support.”

Even U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, agrees that isn’t exactly putting America first.

Nowhere does he explain the Trump administration’s allegations of mortgage fraud against her. Cook hasn’t explained either. Falsely indicating on a loan application that a residence will be your primary residence to get a better mortgage rate is a crime.

Does he suggest that mortgage fraud is a Georgia value in his defense of Cook? Want to bet that his stance would be different with a Republican so accused?

New ballroom needed, but not like this

The White House has always been both a working office and a symbol of national pride. It hosts our moments of unity — formal dinners, cultural events and national celebrations. Yet for decades, one thing has been clear: The building needs a larger, more functional space for those occasions.

The State Dining Room seats barely 140 guests. The East Room, elegant but outdated, was never designed for modern crowd sizes or security needs. Even temporary pavilions on the South Lawn are expensive and awkward, detracting from the mansion’s dignity. A permanent, well-designed reception hall isn’t extravagance — it’s overdue.