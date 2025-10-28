No bailouts for Argentina when U.S. is shut down, Lisa Cook needs to explain her actions and White House ballroom plan was rushed.
Gov’t remains closed, but we prop up Argentina
Help me understand. It is supposedly the Democrats’ fault that the government is shut down because they want to spend $23 billion to $31 billion in 2026 to fund subsidies for the Affordable Care Act. But we can give $20 billion, and maybe even $40 billion, to Argentina to prop up their government? How does that make sense?
Even U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, agrees that isn’t exactly putting America first.
MATT WILLIS, LAWRENCEVILLE
Lisa Cook needs to explain her actions
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michael Thurmond goes out of his way to defend Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook in his Oct. 24 guest opinion column “Fed Gov. Lisa Cook deserves support.”
Nowhere does he explain the Trump administration’s allegations of mortgage fraud against her. Cook hasn’t explained either. Falsely indicating on a loan application that a residence will be your primary residence to get a better mortgage rate is a crime.
Does he suggest that mortgage fraud is a Georgia value in his defense of Cook? Want to bet that his stance would be different with a Republican so accused?
STEVE MILLER, DECATUR
New ballroom needed, but not like this
The White House has always been both a working office and a symbol of national pride. It hosts our moments of unity — formal dinners, cultural events and national celebrations. Yet for decades, one thing has been clear: The building needs a larger, more functional space for those occasions.
The State Dining Room seats barely 140 guests. The East Room, elegant but outdated, was never designed for modern crowd sizes or security needs. Even temporary pavilions on the South Lawn are expensive and awkward, detracting from the mansion’s dignity. A permanent, well-designed reception hall isn’t extravagance — it’s overdue.
The problem isn’t the goal. It’s the process. A project of this scale should have begun with transparency, consultation and public vision. The White House isn’t private property — it’s the nation’s front porch.
Here’s what should have happened.
First, an independent design commission — historians, architects and citizen representatives — should have evaluated options that honor the site’s neoclassical heritage with sustainable innovation.
Second, Congress should have held open hearings for public input on design, cost and symbolism.
Third, the administration should have unveiled concept drawings before construction, inspiring pride instead of confusion and resentment. The sudden sight of the East Wing being demolished shocked millions.
For Americans who still carry the memory of the Sept. 11 attacks, watching iconic architecture collapse awakened a painful deja vu — an emotional jolt made worse by realizing this devastation came from our own president, without warning.