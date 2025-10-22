Opinion
AJC readers write about the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations, the Young Republicans and more.
Nation’s deep fracture needs healing
I think an equally important challenge is to shift from an “us-them” perspective to a “we.” The reason is that there is a deep fracture in our culture. Examples are plenty. Democrats and Republicans can’t come to an agreement on government spending. Saturday drew thousands of anti-Trump protesters across the country. ICE activities are creating fear and discord across communities. My niece’s boyfriend, a Filipino American citizen, was accosted by three men telling him to go back to where he belongs.
Because of cuts eliminating DEI programs, many Black people are facing unemployment. No “we” for the parents concerned that artificial intelligence is lessening human interaction for their children. This is a “me” and “my cell” relationship.
ANGELO BUCCHINO, SANDY SPRINGS
‘No Kings’ protests offer no solutions
“No Kings,” a so-called political event, is most probably the silliest, no, it is the stupidest Democrat-promoted and Democrat-supported political event showing Trump Derangement Syndrome at its fullest.
No solutions to our many real and made-up issues impacting all Americans, like the loss of democracy if Trump is allowed to continue as president even though he has shut the border down, got the Israeli hostages released, initiated tariffs without serious inflation, got the Europeans to pay up for supporting NATO, is successfully fighting crime in our cities, is stopping the importation of deadly fentanyl, and much more.
Most younger people consider this event as a gathering, a chance to see other people, and just plain “hang.”
Young Republicans aren’t kids
The Young Republicans is a group for 18-to-40-year-olds. Its members are old enough to vote and serve their country in the military. Peter Giunta, a former chair of the New York State Young Republicans, was chief of staff to New York Assemblymember Mike Reilly who later fired Giunta for his involvement in this group chat.
The inconvenient truth is that these individuals are not “kids” whose acts can be dismissed by Vice President Vance. This was made abundantly clear when New York State Republican Party leaders voted unanimously on Oct. 17 to disband the New York Young Republicans.
MARGARET PERRY DANIEL, ATLANTA
