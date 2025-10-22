AJC readers write about the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations, the Young Republicans and more.

Because of cuts eliminating DEI programs, many Black people are facing unemployment. No “we” for the parents concerned that artificial intelligence is lessening human interaction for their children. This is a “me” and “my cell” relationship.

I think an equally important challenge is to shift from an “us-them” perspective to a “we.” The reason is that there is a deep fracture in our culture. Examples are plenty. Democrats and Republicans can’t come to an agreement on government spending. Saturday drew thousands of anti-Trump protesters across the country. ICE activities are creating fear and discord across communities. My niece’s boyfriend, a Filipino American citizen, was accosted by three men telling him to go back to where he belongs.

I concur with state Rep. Will Wade’s Opinion essay where he makes the case that if we want America to be great, we must have strong communities and families: “Let’s go from ‘me’ to ‘we’ and reclaim values that made America great,” AJC.com, Oct. 9 . He challenges us to shift our focus from a “me” to a “we” perspective.

‘No Kings’ protests offer no solutions

“No Kings,” a so-called political event, is most probably the silliest, no, it is the stupidest Democrat-promoted and Democrat-supported political event showing Trump Derangement Syndrome at its fullest.

No solutions to our many real and made-up issues impacting all Americans, like the loss of democracy if Trump is allowed to continue as president even though he has shut the border down, got the Israeli hostages released, initiated tariffs without serious inflation, got the Europeans to pay up for supporting NATO, is successfully fighting crime in our cities, is stopping the importation of deadly fentanyl, and much more.