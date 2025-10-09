Let’s go from ‘me’ to ‘we’ and reclaim values that made America great

That means supporting strong families, encouraging two-parent homes and, whenever possible, engaging grandparents — because both data and common sense tell us children thrive when surrounded by love, discipline and stability. It means rejecting the systemic bigotry of low expectations, especially for students with learning challenges, life hurdles or disabilities. Every child deserves to be believed in — not coddled or written off.

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us that “love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend.” That timeless truth speaks directly to our cultural moment, reminding us that healing doesn’t come from rage or revenge but from reconciliation and grace.

Likewise, American evangelist Billy Graham declared, “God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled and died, it was God saying to the world, ‘I love you.’” His words call us to emulate that same sacrificial love in how we treat our neighbors — not with judgment but with compassion and hope.

These words, from two leaders shaped by very different experiences, point to the same truth: Civility, selflessness and love of neighbor are essential for both personal redemption and national renewal.

For me, this lesson is personal. My father often said that when people are hurting, our job is to walk with them through the pain — not to avoid it — so they can rediscover hope and purpose. That’s the heart of “we,” showing up when it’s hard, not just when it’s easy.

