opinion

Mike Luckovich: Multipurpose addition

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Parental paid leave makes inroads in Georgia after years of resistance
OPINION

Fathers benefit from improved policies on paid leave and child tax credit

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Destructive renovation

OPINION

Proposed U.S. research and development cuts startle young scientists like me

Keep Reading

Fathers benefit from improved policies on paid leave and child tax credit

First Amendment crisis plagues U.S., but Americans must fight back or else

Readers write

Featured

History of MARTA
THE FUTURE OF MARTA

MARTA was meant to go more places. Here’s why it doesn’t.

Ex-PSC candidate took notebook of Georgia Power trade secrets, police say

2h ago

Buckhead HOA can’t keep neglecting historic Black cemetery, judge says