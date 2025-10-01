opinion

Mike Luckovich: Illegal aliens from another planet!

By
1 hour ago
RELATED
Check out more cartoons from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Gerrymandering
OPINION

Mid-decade gerrymandering isn’t new for Georgia, but voters were the losers

OPINION

Civility is not enough after Charlie Kirk’s death. We need mutual respect.

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Totally cuckoo

Keep Reading

A fast-food and fintech partnership can help end hunger

Private investments can build wealth, retirement security in Black community

Government shutdown may hamper federal worker morale, raise costs

Featured

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the grand opening of the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, GA on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)
EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kemp’s response to unprecedented federal raid at Hyundai battery plant

Brian Snitker retiring as Braves manager, will remain with organization as adviser

Georgia SAT scores stay above national average. See how your school did.