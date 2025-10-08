Liberals seem intent on winning the battle of new terms over the war of ideas

In 2019, during a speech at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago, he said: “I get a sense among certain young people on social media that the way of making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people. If I tweet or hashtag about how you didn’t do something right or used the wrong verb, then I can sit back and feel pretty good about myself because ‘Man, did you see how woke I was? I called you out!’ That’s enough. If all you’re doing is casting stones, you are probably not going to get that far.”

And you’ll probably help your team lose elections.

Obama was concerned that performative social media clashes turn real issues into personal virtue signaling based on parading the latest fashionable terms. As McWhorter says, there is no appreciable difference between homeless and unhoused, other than that over time, homeless became associated with degraded lives, which unhoused apparently does not signify. Not yet, anyhow.

My friend nearly became apoplectic upon coming across a new term, “transfronterizx.” It originates in the term Spanish-language word “transfronterizo/a,” which “came into academic borderland literature in the mid-1990s and combines the term border and the prefix trans — resulting in a neologism, transborder, which in Spanish is transfronterizo.” The author added the “x” to indicate inclusive gender identity.

