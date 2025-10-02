Income tax cuts are great. The tough part is deciding who will pay for them.

More than 17% of Delta Air Lines passengers take off or land in Atlanta. I would not punitively punish somebody who lived in Georgia or wanted to visit as a destination; but if you are here on a layover, that is the first place I would look.

Delta has a team of very high-powered lobbyists who will threaten to leave or reroute, but the partnership between Atlanta, Fulton County, Clayton County and the state of Georgia is deep. Twelve percent of all travel is business related; those companies write off airfare at 100%.

If Georgia made me a governor for a day, and you forced me to raise taxes somewhere, I would always look at corporate money first based on the IRS tax structure.

More than 17% of Delta Air Lines passengers take off or land in Atlanta. I would not punitively punish somebody who lived in Georgia or wanted to visit as a destination; but if you are here on a layover, that is the first place I would look.

Delta has a team of very high-powered lobbyists who will threaten to leave or reroute, but the partnership between Atlanta, Fulton County, Clayton County and the state of Georgia is deep. Twelve percent of all travel is business related; those companies write off airfare at 100%.