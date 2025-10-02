Income tax cuts are great. The tough part is deciding who will pay for them.

The most central campaign platform of the impending governor’s race centers around taxes. If you pay attention to campaign advertising during the local races, every candidate talks about the rise in cost of living. Most successful candidates will talk about tax reduction.
That campaign literature is not an accident; it is meeting people where they are. It is a game of connecting dots.
I do not intend to talk down to voters; they are the ones who make the rules. But here is an interesting fact about your local governments: Each city and county in the state of Georgia must have a balanced budget.
They can run a deficit occasionally, but they must collectively atone for it over time. Even the Fulton County Commission knows the sensitivity of raising taxes — after a public and hard-fought battle, four Democrats and two Republicans voted to keep their millage rate the same. It is an election year after all. Raising taxes is bad business, even for Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.