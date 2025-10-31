Real Life with Nedra Rhone Are you smarter than a U.S. president? Trump’s recent IQ challenge is for fun … or just another distraction. President Donald Trump has been talking about his high IQ for 10 years, but has yet to show any proof of his intelligence. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV. Can you repeat those words by memory?

Can you repeat them in order? Congratulations. You have a high IQ, at least according to President Donald Trump who on Monday compared his dementia screening to the standardized, professionally administered exams, commonly known as IQ tests, that are designed to gauge cognitive and intellectual abilities. RELATED For Indians in Georgia, Trump’s new $100K visa fee sows confusion, panic To be clear, the 10-minute assessment during his appointment at Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month is not the same as the hourslong exams that qualify as a measure of intelligence — but those are details, baby, details. I suppose it isn’t all that bad for a U.S. President to bloviate about how smart he is, but Trump has been talking about his high IQ for 10 years, and that’s long enough for him to back up his claims.

For Trump, it seems the fun is in offering up vague references to his alleged high IQ and challenging others to a duel of the mind, because he has zero intention of ever taking an IQ test.

This is really just another distraction from Trump Wonderland, and I recognize that in writing this column I’ve fallen into the rabbit hole. It is all too convenient for the president to engage in banter about his IQ while millions of his constituents have lost their jobs, their pay or their civil rights and stand to lose their health care and supportive benefits that help them feed their families. RELATED 1 in 8 Georgians get SNAP benefits. They’ll lose them Saturday. Over the years, Trump has compared his unknown IQ to the IQ of everyone ranging from President Joe Biden, journalist Chris Wallace, former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and, more recently, state representatives Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. His references to high and low IQs serve as just another avenue to stoke the same old divisions since we know that performance on IQ tests is as much a reflection of environmental factors, like class structure or test taking, as it is of genetics. The most notable attempt to determine the IQ of American presidents was in 2006 when psychologist Dean Keith Simonton estimated the IQs of all the U.S. presidents from George Washington to George W. Bush.

Simonton relied on published information about the presidents’ educational and professional achievements, along with personality traits, to develop a statistical analysis. His results correlated with leadership ratings from historians. In Simonton’s corrected estimates of presidents’ IQs after age 18, John Quincy Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton claimed the top five slots. Georgia’s own Jimmy Carter came in at No. 6. This obsession with U.S. presidential IQs started with concerns that George W. Bush wasn’t smart enough to be president, prompting researchers to complete the study that compared his intelligence to other presidents. Bush did end up at the bottom of the list, suggesting that maybe we know more than we think we do about where people fall on the intelligence scale. Different sources offer different data points, but for the general population an average IQ score is somewhere around 100. Most U.S. presidents, even those at the bottom of the list, have above average intelligence. To be considered a genius, a word we probably use too often, you would have to have an IQ score above 140. RELATED Researcher: COVID-19 causes ‘brain fog’ and shrinkage, lower IQ We should care about how smart the president is, if only because research shows that smarter presidents are better presidents. But I think we can also rely on our own observations and instinct in deciding if a president meets certain intellectual criteria.

In Trump’s case, we have no choice. One 2015 report from an uncredited source estimated that Trump has a genius level IQ based on his having attended the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Mensa, the society for people who score in the top 2% on intelligence tests, allows for estimating an IQ score from a known SAT score if the standardized test were taken before 1994. Trump’s SAT scores were not available, but the source claimed to have used the average SAT score needed for admission to Wharton to estimate Trump’s IQ. This method ignores the fact that Trump was a transfer student who entered Wharton as a junior, which means his acceptance wasn’t based on SAT scores. RELATED RHONE: In Georgia, work is stressful ... if you can find it It also dismisses a Washington Post interview in which an admissions official at Penn recounted he granted Trump an interview with the school after Trump’s older brother called to make the request. Trump arrived for that interview with his father in tow. The rest is (buried in) history.