Time for Georgia Public Service Commission to cap consumer electricity rates

To truly confirm its commitment to residential customers, the PSC should now open a proceeding to cap and guarantee annual residential electricity bills for the next three to five years. Given that for the past five years, residential customers have used the same amount of electricity or less per year, a decision to go from freezing rates to capping bills is another bold step in the right direction. Imagine the peace of mind knowing that your power bill — not just your base rate — won’t be any higher this year than it was last year, and will remain the same over the next few years.