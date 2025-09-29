Republican cuts to health care would devastate Georgia residents’ wallets

Now, Republican lawmakers also want to end the tax credits that make coverage from the health insurance marketplace — like Georgia Access insurance — affordable, putting care out of reach for millions of families. And instead of passing a budget that protects people’s health, they’re threatening to shut down the government.

Georgia has a lot to lose.

More than 2.2 million children and adults rely on Medicaid here. The program covers nearly half of births in the state, supports over a third of Georgians in nursing homes and provides care for thousands of adults with disabilities.

The cuts Republicans passed in Washington would leave hundreds of thousands of Georgians without coverage, slash up to $10 billion in Medicaid funding over the next decade and force impossible choices for families who already live on the edge.

