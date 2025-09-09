Renaming Cabinet department from ‘Defense’ to ‘War’ rejects peace, true power

When Harry Truman and Congress chose “Defense” in 1949, they were not fussing with semantics. They signaled a turn away from constant war-making. They recognized that America’s strength must be measured not only by military might but also by a commitment to stability and peace. That mattered then, and it matters now.

So when I hear Trump say that under the “Department of War,” we “won the World War I, World War II” and that “everybody likes that,” I feel a knot in my stomach. It reduces our history to battles won, as if war is the highest expression of who we are. That is not the America I want to hand to our children.

What troubles me most is the pattern underneath those words: When a leader romanticizes war, they court the war they want to fight. A president who aggrandizes war to feel powerful will always find a reason to wage one.

When Harry Truman and Congress chose “Defense” in 1949, they were not fussing with semantics. They signaled a turn away from constant war-making. They recognized that America’s strength must be measured not only by military might but also by a commitment to stability and peace. That mattered then, and it matters now.

So when I hear Trump say that under the “Department of War,” we “won the World War I, World War II” and that “everybody likes that,” I feel a knot in my stomach. It reduces our history to battles won, as if war is the highest expression of who we are. That is not the America I want to hand to our children.