President Biden never declared that his political opponents were guilty of crimes and should be prosecuted. Nor is there any evidence that he ever interfered in the criminal cases against Donald Trump.

He signs orders launching investigations against those who dared to speak the truth. He’s demanded that his attorney general indict his political enemies and has already declared them guilty. He’s fired professional, nonpartisan prosecutors and replaced them with partisan loyalists, damaging the independence of the Department of Justice. And he’s using trumped-up charges to attempt a takeover of the Federal Reserve.

He signs orders launching investigations against those who dared to speak the truth. He’s demanded that his attorney general indict his political enemies and has already declared them guilty. He’s fired professional, nonpartisan prosecutors and replaced them with partisan loyalists, damaging the independence of the Department of Justice. And he’s using trumped-up charges to attempt a takeover of the Federal Reserve.

President Trump, on the other hand, shouts his weaponization and retribution to the mountaintops.

Any nonpartisan special prosecutor who followed the facts and the law would have indicted Trump for his handling of classified documents and his extensive attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Any nonpartisan special prosecutor who followed the facts and the law would have indicted Trump for his handling of classified documents and his extensive attempts to overthrow the 2020 election.

Rivian keeps losing money with taxpayer help

The Department of Energy’s recent $6.6 billion loan to Rivian Automotive raises serious questions about autopen oversight. Rivian has reported $19 billion in cumulative net losses since 2022 — a record burn rate for any manufacturer, let alone one receiving corporate welfare.

What specific benchmarks did Rivian meet to justify this level of taxpayer support? I can’t think of a single case where 16-year-old companies with such steep losses received similar public backing. At 15 times the risk, this is eerily similar to Solyndra.

What safeguards are in place to ensure funds are used to advance U.S. manufacturing, job creation and clean technology — not to subsidize unsustainable deficits? If Rivian’s financial trajectory maintains course, how will the DOE protect public interests? How will this loan prevent a hostile corporate takeover from its “strategic partnership” with VW?

Americans deserve answers.