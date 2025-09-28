Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Georgia’s peanut farmers need our support Regarding “‘Flash drought’ threatens harvest,” AJC, Sept 23, Georgia peanut farmers have had a tough year. Regarding “‘Flash drought’ threatens harvest,” AJC, Sept 23, Georgia peanut farmers have had a tough year. First, their contract with USAID to make nutritional supplements was cut, leaving warehouses of peanuts that wouldn’t go to starving children in Gaza and other places where famine threatens babies and the frail elderly.

Now, drought, not policy, has impeded the harvesting as machines struggle to dig in the hardened soil. I keep our pantry stocked with peanut butter, my husband’s go-to snack. Peanut butter, such a good source of protein and fat and flavor, is always on the “urgent needs” list at our nearby food pantry. But my purchases can never fill the gap in sales left by losing that contract. We can’t control the weather. What we can do is speak out for restoring humanitarian aid contracts in the next federal budget. Perhaps all those peanuts in storage will still be able to be used to save lives.

SUSAN MAY, ATLANTA SUSAN MAY, ATLANTA

Free speech is not always free Free speech is not absolute. The late Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes famously wrote: “The most stringent protection of free speech would not protect a man in falsely shouting fire in a theater and causing a panic.” Jimmy Kimmel is being paid millions of dollars for his “TV speech.” Therefore, he should go elsewhere to speak freely. JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA JUDITH MCCARTHY, ATLANTA Claims about Tylenol are ‘wild-eyed fabrication’ On Thursday, journalists from The New York Times described the president’s assertion that Tylenol causes autism as an “unproven claim.” It is true that this is a claim, and that it remains unproven; however, this language seems unreasonably vague. A more apt description might be “allegation without foundation,” “irresponsible accusation,” or “wild-eyed fabrication.” Even-handedness, and, yes, the appearance of even-handedness, are extremely important in journalism, but this “both-sides” perspective has gotten us to a place where people can pick any facts they like, leaving the loudest and most unprincipled voices in charge of the discussion.

JAY LYLE, DECATUR JAY LYLE, DECATUR Maybe Trump will give himself a ‘Noble’ Prize Having watched the president’s speech to the UN, bragging, scolding, lecturing and blending fact and fiction liberally, I’m reminded of a recent popular movie. Regarding the president’s “everything, everywhere, all at once” approach to ruling over us, as he believes, is it strategic or just the result of the chaos of our choice to turn the greatest, most influential, power on earth, to such a self-aggrandizing individual, with a proven track record that should alarm everyone, and that recognizes no boundaries? I expect that if his campaign for the Nobel Peace Prize fails, he’ll create another prize, a “bigger, beautiful prize,” like no one has ever seen. Perhaps he’ll call it the “Noble Prize.” R. BERG, SMYRNA R. BERG, SMYRNA Lawless culture will destroy all we hold sacred Regarding “Trial recalls when city let mayhem claim streets,” AJC, Sept. 25, the trial recalls the beginning of a culture of lawlessness and disrespect for law and order; disrespect for human lives and an invitation to plunder, burn police cars and our flag while revealing a total lack of reverence for our country and its opportunities, its schools and those who would guide us to salvation. Regarding “Trial recalls when city let mayhem claim streets,” AJC, Sept. 25, the trial recalls the beginning of a culture of lawlessness and disrespect for law and order; disrespect for human lives and an invitation to plunder, burn police cars and our flag while revealing a total lack of reverence for our country and its opportunities, its schools and those who would guide us to salvation.