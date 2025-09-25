DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

Trump could learn some lessons from Kirk’s widow

I confess, at my age and centralist political position, I did not know of Charlie Kirk when he was horribly killed recently.

But I have learned more about his positions. I disagree with a lot of what I have read about his positions but did admire that he cared so much about dialogue and free speech.

I listened on TV to some of his Celebration of Life from Sunday and was very impressed with his widow, Erika Kirk (who among us could have delivered her speech with such grace?). When she said she forgives the killer of her husband, I said to myself that I hoped Trump (who was next to speak) was listening.

It seems Trump either was not listening, or it was not in his character to follow that widow’s amazing advice of helping young men, helping families, caring about others and forgiving each other. It was certainly not a description of Trump’s whole life.

Trump’s speech later was partly a homily for his friend Kirk but mostly an out-of-place recitation of a campaign speech about how much he thinks his administration has done. Unfortunately, he also said he doesn’t forgive but hates his opponents.

CLAIR MULLER, ATLANTA

