Opinion

Readers write

Our readers write about ICE deportations, COVID vaccine restrictions and Trump’s speech at Charlie Kirk’s memorial.
(Phil Skinner/AJC)
(Phil Skinner/AJC)
3 hours ago

Deportation policy has gone too far

The majority of citizens in our country believed that controlling unrestricted illegal immigration was a problem and was one of the reasons that President Donald Trump was elected. But the majority do not believe that hard-working and productive immigrants, be it journalist Mario Guevara or other skilled workers or even farmworkers helping harvest the nation’s food supply, should be rounded up by ICE and deported.

How much damage and chaos stemming from this Trump administration is the public now willing to put up with? Hopefully, we will soon learn from the midterm elections.

LARRY KARP, ATLANTA

No reason to restrict COVID shots

In March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, the show I was working on shut down and went dark. The theater I was working at closed, as did the buildings, gyms, stores and even the outdoor parks. Everyone, except the front line workers, was instructed to stay home. Every night on the evening news, the images shown were inside hospitals, with patients on ventilators, and empty parking lots, because of the restrictions placed on visitations, even family couldn’t visit their loved ones.

Fast forward to September 2025, and there are new restrictions on who can get the vaccine. I had to get a prescription from my doctor for the COVID vaccine, which doesn’t make sense as I’m 72 years old with underlying health issues. This is crazy, as everyone should have the option of being protected as this disease gains momentum. Remember, “my body, my choice.”

DAVE FEDACK, DOUGLASVILLE

Trump could learn some lessons from Kirk’s widow

I confess, at my age and centralist political position, I did not know of Charlie Kirk when he was horribly killed recently.

But I have learned more about his positions. I disagree with a lot of what I have read about his positions but did admire that he cared so much about dialogue and free speech.

I listened on TV to some of his Celebration of Life from Sunday and was very impressed with his widow, Erika Kirk (who among us could have delivered her speech with such grace?). When she said she forgives the killer of her husband, I said to myself that I hoped Trump (who was next to speak) was listening.

It seems Trump either was not listening, or it was not in his character to follow that widow’s amazing advice of helping young men, helping families, caring about others and forgiving each other. It was certainly not a description of Trump’s whole life.

Trump’s speech later was partly a homily for his friend Kirk but mostly an out-of-place recitation of a campaign speech about how much he thinks his administration has done. Unfortunately, he also said he doesn’t forgive but hates his opponents.

CLAIR MULLER, ATLANTA

More Stories

The Latest

Vice President Kamala Harris during a speech in Washington, Oct. 29, 2024. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
OPINION

Kamala Harris’ ’107 Days’ is more than a memoir — it’s a warning for America

OPINION

Atlanta does not have an HIV outbreak despite misinformation on social media

OPINION

Ga. Public Service Commission protects consumers from costly liberal mandates

Keep Reading

Atlanta journalist detained by ICE is ordered deported

Detained journalist on deportation order: ‘Life isn’t always fair’

In days after Hyundai raid, ‘overwhelming’ fear seizes immigrants

Featured

0001339751

Proposed Athens hotel behind storied UGA ‘President’s House’ faces pushback

Shoddy construction at Georgia data center killed worker, suit says

Atlanta’s 50 best restaurants