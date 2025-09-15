Our readers write about Georgia’s roads, immigration and racial disparities in the justice system.

I get that lowering taxes is good and a favorite campaign ploy. And it is a good idea for struggling families. But maybe just for struggling families.

What about using this supposedly excess money to fix the highways and streets in Georgia? When we moved to Georgia from Michigan approximately seven years ago, the Georgia roads were a delight. Now the roads are like they were in Michigan seven years ago.

Deteriorating road conditions are even worse in poor and minority neighborhoods. Don’t believe me? Drive through an underprivileged neighborhood. You will be shocked by the disparity in our roads.

Reason and common sense show that driving on poor roads increases fuel consumption and vehicle repair costs, which create an additional financial burden that disproportionately affects low-income households. Come on, Georgia, we can do better. DAVID A. HOORT, MABLETON

Immigration laws are unworkable