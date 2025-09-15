Georgia roads could use some tax surplus
I get that lowering taxes is good and a favorite campaign ploy. And it is a good idea for struggling families. But maybe just for struggling families.
What about using this supposedly excess money to fix the highways and streets in Georgia? When we moved to Georgia from Michigan approximately seven years ago, the Georgia roads were a delight. Now the roads are like they were in Michigan seven years ago.
Deteriorating road conditions are even worse in poor and minority neighborhoods. Don’t believe me? Drive through an underprivileged neighborhood. You will be shocked by the disparity in our roads.
Reason and common sense show that driving on poor roads increases fuel consumption and vehicle repair costs, which create an additional financial burden that disproportionately affects low-income households.
Come on, Georgia, we can do better.
DAVID A. HOORT, MABLETON
Immigration laws are unworkable
In light of the raid on the Hyundai LG joint venture recently, it seems that all the energy surrounding immigration today is in how to enforce existing immigration law, yet there is no one seeking long-term solutions to what is obviously a broken and unworkable system.
In the Sept. 11 AJC, South Korean officials admitted they attempted to obtain a large number of “highly specialized subcontractor technicians to move the project forward.” Our immigration laws were unable to allow the high number for some reason or another.
So, two questions: Why are we not prosecuting employers for willfully violating the law, and why is no one talking about reforming our immigration laws, which date back to the Reagan administration in the 1980s?
RODGER BURGESS, ATLANTA
Seems like nation has two justice systems
I applaud the prosecution and sentence of Jerrion McKinney in the death of Secoriea Turner (“Man pleads guilty in 2020 death of Secoriea Turner,” AJC.com, Sept. 10). Even though McKinney did not fire the bullet that killed the 8-year-old girl, bringing a loaded rifle to a mass demonstration is tantamount to shouting fire in a crowded theater.
Unfortunately, this outcome reminds me of the shooting in Wisconsin, which occurred one month after the shooting of young Secoriea in 2020, when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse traveled from Illinois to Wisconsin with an assault rifle to supposedly protect a car dealership during a Black Lives Matter protest. While Rittenhouse may have feared for his life as he walked in the street openly carrying his rifle, killing two and wounding a third, the fact that he was acquitted of all charges makes me wonder if we have two justice systems in our country; McKinney is Black, and Rittenhouse is white.
SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA