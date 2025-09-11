Opinion Readers write Guard deployment is political theater, the war on drugs is unwinnable and Taylor Greene deserves praise on this one. AJC readers writer (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

1 hour ago link copied

Georgia Guard disrupted for political theater Gov. Brian Kemp is sending 300 Georgia National Guard troops to Washington, D.C. To do what? Cut grass and pick up trash? Stand around? Because that’s what the other guardsmen who have been sent there are doing.

Kemp said he made the decision to help support law enforcement in Washington, yet data shows that crime is going down in D.C. and other cities around the country. On top of that, Guardsmen aren’t trained in law enforcement, nor is that part of their mission. Members of the National Guard have jobs and responsibilities outside of the service, and now their lives are being disrupted for the sake of political theater. Kemp’s term is ending; maybe he doesn’t care about the repercussions and just wants a pat on the head from Trump on his way out the door. We care, though. Decisions like this by Kemp and other governors around the country are enabling Trump’s authoritarian power grab, and it’s disgraceful. Kemp has future political aspirations, I’m sure, but he’ll be remembered as just another little quisling, vying for the favor of the worst political leader this country has ever had. DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA DAVID LEEDLE, ATLANTA

American consumers fuel street drug market

The current war on drugs will fail. And just like every other attempt to stop illegal drug use, there is one simple reason. The United States is a hugely profitable market for mind-altering substances. Everyone involved in the drug trade, from the lowly street dealer up to the drug kingpin, makes a lot of money. If Americans continue to purchase their products, they will continue to flood our streets with whatever drugs they can get across the border. Marijuana was smuggled in, but it was too bulky and is now legal, so the cartels switched to cocaine, followed by heroin. That led to today’s drug of choice, fentanyl. Eventually, another drug will pass fentanyl, and the war will continue. As long as there are American consumers, drugs will be on our streets, generating profits for cartels, addicting users and allowing politicians to make promises they can’t keep. DOUG BROOKS, DULUTH DOUG BROOKS, DULUTH