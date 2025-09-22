Prosecutors still need RICO despite criticism in Young Thug and Diddy trials

Typically, Georgia prosecutors use RICO for complex criminal schemes involving thousands of transactions or multiple victims. To be prosecuted under Georgia RICO, the underlying crimes must qualify as acts of racketeering activity, which are listed in OCGA 16-14-3.

RICO also applies in civil litigation. In civil litigation, plaintiffs may collect treble (triple) damages and attorneys’ fees, and RICO judgment is not dischargeable in most types of bankruptcy. In some cases, they can be collected against successor corporations.

While RICO originally targeted the Mafia, prosecutors have used it against many forms of organized crime including Ponzi schemes, street gangs, cartels and even police departments.

More recent cases feature public corruption matters, including Detroit’s former mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, convicted under the federal law and President Donald Trump, indicted under Georgia’s version of the RICO Act.

Two recent not guilty verdicts in high-profile RICO cases have led to criticism of the RICO Act. In the YSL trial, several defendants (including rapper Young Thug) pleaded guilty to lesser charges, while two were acquitted. Overall, that case led to the perception that Fulton County lost in part because it overreached with the RICO statute.

More recently, Sean “Diddy” Combs was found not guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, prompting similar criticism. Some commentators after that trial suggested that RICO should not have been used.

That criticism is misplaced. RICO cases are among the most complex to prosecute because RICO is usually charged as a tool to handle complicated cases. The complexity isn’t in the statute — it’s in the facts of the case. These cases tend to be sprawling and can have scores of defendants committing hundreds of predicate acts.

