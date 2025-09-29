Private investments can build wealth, retirement security in Black community

Historically, only a select few, primarily those with access to public pension systems or high-net-worth investment options have reaped the benefits of private market returns.

Historically, only a select few, primarily those with access to public pension systems or high-net-worth investment options have reaped the benefits of private market returns.

Public pension funds have long invested in private equity, real estate, and private credit, generating stronger and more stable long-term returns. These investments have helped ensure that pensions for firefighters, police officers, and teachers across states like Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Rhode Island continue to pay out without shortfalls.

Yet, the vast majority of African Americans working in the private sector who rely on 401(k) retirement plans, have been excluded from these higher-yielding opportunities.

They remain limited to investing in publicly traded stocks and bonds, even as the number of public companies has dropped by nearly 50% since the mid-1990s. This exclusion has not only affected their retirement growth—it has also blocked capital that could be circulating back into the Black economy.

Private markets thrive by investing in growth, and the Black business community is full of untapped potential. There are over 3 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S., yet 97% have less than 20 employees. That’s not due to a lack of innovation or ambition; it’s a direct result of limited access to capital.

Private equity investments have historically passed over Black entrepreneurs. These businesses are too often seen as “risky” despite their proven resilience. But with more funding flowing into private markets through 401(k) retirement plans, there is an unprecedented opportunity to redirect some of that capital into scaling Black-owned firms, creating jobs, and building intergenerational wealth in Black communities.

Public pension funds have long invested in private equity, real estate, and private credit, generating stronger and more stable long-term returns. These investments have helped ensure that pensions for firefighters, police officers, and teachers across states like Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, and Rhode Island continue to pay out without shortfalls.

Yet, the vast majority of African Americans working in the private sector who rely on 401(k) retirement plans, have been excluded from these higher-yielding opportunities.

They remain limited to investing in publicly traded stocks and bonds, even as the number of public companies has dropped by nearly 50% since the mid-1990s. This exclusion has not only affected their retirement growth—it has also blocked capital that could be circulating back into the Black economy.

Private markets thrive by investing in growth, and the Black business community is full of untapped potential. There are over 3 million Black-owned businesses in the U.S., yet 97% have less than 20 employees. That’s not due to a lack of innovation or ambition; it’s a direct result of limited access to capital.