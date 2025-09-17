Opinion

Mike Luckovich: The good war

By
1 hour ago

https://www.ajc.com/opinion/mike-luckovich/

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPED-DEI-MISUNDERSTOOD-COMMENTARY-GET
OPINION

Why U.S. should celebrate National DEI Day: A new unity and freedom holiday

OPINION

Former Atlanta Falcon: Underutilized diversion center keeps people out of jail

OPINION

Georgia has been good to Hyundai. The company is committed to the Peach State.

Keep Reading

Mike Luckovich: Self-inflicted

Olson, Strider lead Braves to 11-3 win over Nationals

Who could replace Fani Willis in the Trump case?

1h ago

Featured

DOWNTOWN GROCERY STORE

Metro Atlanta consumers grapple with higher prices on food, other goods

Raffensperger, who rebuffed Trump in 2020, runs for Georgia governor

South Georgia football coach resigns after 0-5 start