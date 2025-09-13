Jim VandeHei: A message to college students (Part I)

Editor’s note: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote three essays as a message to college students between Sept. 2 and 9, prior to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The AJC is republishing them as the thoughts are even more poignant now in an era of political division. The AJC and Cox are both part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. This is Part I.

Millions of you, including my two boys, just started a new school year swamped by toxic politics, a tough job market, and tectonic AI shifts on campus and off.

Editor’s note: Axios CEO Jim VandeHei wrote three essays as a message to college students between Sept. 2 and 9, prior to the killing of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The AJC is republishing them as the thoughts are even more poignant now in an era of political division. The AJC and Cox are both part of Cox Enterprises, Inc. This is Part I.