In the Deep South, ‘down low’ culture means gay men are hiding in plain sight

People attend the Black Pride gathering at Piedmont Park in Atlanta on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. While Atlanta is a beacon for Pride in the South, many outside the metro area live a much different reality, says writer Barry M. Cole. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Georgia has seen this tension firsthand in battles over LGBTQ+ rights. For many, the message has been clear: ‘Hide if you want to survive.’

In Georgia — as in my home state of Alabama — countless men wrestle quietly with their sexuality, trying to balance personal truth against family expectations, religious beliefs and professional survival.

The ancient Greek inscription “know thyself” has often been replaced with “deny thyself” for many gay men in the Deep South.

I know that struggle well. As a gay man who’s spent more than three decades in a committed, interracial relationship, I understand the cost of invisibility — and the courage required to step into the light.

My partner and I divide our time between Alabama and Chicago. In the South, we’ve learned to navigate stares and assumptions. In the Midwest, we exhale.

But our hearts remain rooted in the region that raised us. We love the South. And we want it to love us back.

‘Down low’ culture creates shame and may lead to tragedy