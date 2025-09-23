Epstein files must all be released for the sake of child sex abuse victims

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review. That’s been a directive by President Trump. I’m reviewing that.” — U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

Bondi stated the above in a Fox News interview in February in reference to a list of sexual predator “clients” that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had. Amazingly, she later reversed her remarks. It has been seven months, and no list has been released.

Epstein was a wealthy New York financier who was a convicted sex offender accused of trafficking girls as young as 14. He died in prison in 2019. The official cause was suicide. More about that below.

The Epstein revelations are having one positive effect. There is finally one thing that people on the left and right can agree on: Acts of child sex abuse are horrible. Perpetrators should and must be caught and punished.

Bondi stated the above in a Fox News interview in February in reference to a list of sexual predator “clients” that Jeffrey Epstein allegedly had. Amazingly, she later reversed her remarks. It has been seven months, and no list has been released.

Epstein was a wealthy New York financier who was a convicted sex offender accused of trafficking girls as young as 14. He died in prison in 2019. The official cause was suicide. More about that below.