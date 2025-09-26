Democrats worry too much about Geoff Duncan. What’s their plan for Georgia?
The Peach State went from Democratic to Republican dominance thanks to party switchers. Could 2026 be the year that trend reverses?
Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, speaks at the Republicans for Harris event in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)
By Richard McDaniel and Kevin Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The current political climate in Georgia is begging for ideological shifts, and Democrats would be wise to pay attention to the lessons of history rather than engage in predictable handwringing over former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s party switch and gubernatorial candidacy.
Democrats are making a fundamental strategic error. Every time party leaders use social media to criticize Duncan’s record or question his “right to run,” they accomplish one thing: amplifying his name and candidacy. Meanwhile, where’s the focus on what they plan to do if given the opportunity to lead?
Issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ-plus equality, and environmental justice are absolutely important. Still, for many Georgians, Republicans and Democrats alike, these concerns often take a backseat when they’re living paycheck to paycheck.
When families are scraping up dollars for medicine, child care, keeping the lights on, or worrying about sky-high rent while trying to keep a smile on their child’s face, people are going to vote with their wallets and livelihoods first. That’s human nature and also a reason why attacking Duncan’s record in these areas may ultimately fall short.
Perdue and Deal switched parties and won elections for governor
Then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue spoke as then-Gov. Nathan Deal looked at Flint River Mills in Bainbridge on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, after Hurricane Michael had passed through the state. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
When a Republican can credibly make the case that he better understands working families’ struggles than established Democrats, that’s not just Duncan’s success; it’s Democratic failure.
This isn’t the first time we’ve witnessed party switches that fundamentally shifted Georgia politics. We’ve seen this under the Gold Dome in 2006 and 2010, resulting in the loss of Democratic majorities. We saw it with Nathan Deal, who would later become governor.
But the real catalyst that started the Republican reign in the Peach State was Sonny Perdue. In 1998, Perdue, then a Democratic state senator and president pro tempore, switched parties amid feuding with Democratic leadership.
Perdue’s victory had immediate ripple effects. Just days after his 2002 gubernatorial win, two more Democratic state senators announced they were switching to the Republican Party during Perdue’s victory tour, stripping Democrats of their state Senate majority. The pattern continued: after the 2010 elections, eight state representatives switched from the Democratic to the Republican party.
Zell Miller appealed to voters who liked mavericks
Then-Sen. Zell Miller (D-Ga.) addresses the Republican National Convention in New York, Sept. 1, 2004. Miller, who died in 2018, was a cantankerously independent politician from the mountains of northern Georgia who disdained journalists and battled fellow Democrats in his four years in the Senate. (Vincent Laforet/The New York Times)
Can history repeat itself? Could Duncan’s candidacy be that same Perdue-like catalyst that sparks another significant political shift in Georgia, but this time in the opposite direction? Possibly, but only if Democrats don’t squander the opportunity.
The parallels are striking when you consider that Georgia has a history of producing political mavericks who have crossed party lines before.
Remember Zell Miller, the beloved Democratic governor and senator who spoke at the 2004 Republican National Convention – the same Madison Square Garden where he had delivered the keynote for Bill Clinton in 1992.
Miller remained a Democrat but was adored statewide for his maverick approach, proving that Georgia voters have historically rewarded authenticity over strict party orthodoxy.
Duncan’s campaign creates a permission structure for Republicans wandering in the political wilderness, disillusioned with their own party. These voters now have reason to examine the entire Democratic field, and some might find a candidate they can support.
Richard McDaniel
People don’t care about parties. They care about problems. And if a reformed Republican can make them a promise and solve their problems, we shouldn’t be surprised how willing many within the Democratic Party might be to accept Duncan’s message and the possibility he could win the general election as a Democrat.
Can Georgia Democrats articulate a better vision than Republicans?
The current political climate is creating space for these transformations. Voters are looking for authenticity, for leaders who speak to their daily struggles rather than reciting partisan talking points. Duncan’s appeal isn’t necessarily ideological; instead, it’s practical.
Instead of making Duncan the center of every Democratic conversation, Democrats should articulate our own vision for Georgia’s future – our plans for health care affordability, education funding, infrastructure investment, and economic development.
Georgia Democrats stand at a crossroads. The party can continue down the path of reactionary politics, constantly responding to what Republicans do rather than setting its own agenda. Or it can use this moment as a catalyst for bold, authentic campaigning that actually connects with voters.
Rather than viewing Duncan’s party switch as a betrayal to oppose, Democrats should see it as an opportunity to demonstrate why our vision for Georgia is more compelling.
Kevin Harris
The question isn’t whether Duncan has the right to run as a Democrat. The question is whether Georgia Democrats possess the strategic wisdom to turn this moment into a genuine political transformation that actually serves the people they’re asking to represent.
History has a way of repeating itself, but it doesn’t have to repeat the same outcomes. Will Democrats learn from Sonny Perdue’s transformation of Georgia politics, or will they repeat the mistakes that led to decades of Republican dominance?
The clock is ticking, and Georgia voters are watching.
Democratic strategists Richard McDaniel and Kevin Harris are veterans of over 100 campaigns nationally and across Georgia. Together they host the “Southern Comfort Podcast.”
