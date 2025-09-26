Democrats worry too much about Geoff Duncan. What’s their plan for Georgia?

Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, speaks at the Republicans for Harris event in Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

The Peach State went from Democratic to Republican dominance thanks to party switchers. Could 2026 be the year that trend reverses?

By Richard McDaniel and Kevin Harris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Democrats are making a fundamental strategic error. Every time party leaders use social media to criticize Duncan’s record or question his “right to run,” they accomplish one thing: amplifying his name and candidacy. Meanwhile, where’s the focus on what they plan to do if given the opportunity to lead?

The current political climate in Georgia is begging for ideological shifts, and Democrats would be wise to pay attention to the lessons of history rather than engage in predictable handwringing over former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s party switch and gubernatorial candidacy.

Issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ-plus equality, and environmental justice are absolutely important. Still, for many Georgians, Republicans and Democrats alike, these concerns often take a backseat when they’re living paycheck to paycheck.

When families are scraping up dollars for medicine, child care, keeping the lights on, or worrying about sky-high rent while trying to keep a smile on their child’s face, people are going to vote with their wallets and livelihoods first. That’s human nature and also a reason why attacking Duncan’s record in these areas may ultimately fall short.

Perdue and Deal switched parties and won elections for governor

Then-Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue spoke as then-Gov. Nathan Deal looked at Flint River Mills in Bainbridge on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, after Hurricane Michael had passed through the state. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)