School is back. So is debate about tech in learning. Tell us what you think.

Share your comments in the form below and tell us what you think about ‘gamified learning’ and best teaching approaches.

During the COVID pandemic, virtual and video learning became lifelines for many parents who balanced their work — at home or away — while their children attended school from home.

Five years later, however, Georgia approved a ban on cellphones in school due their disruptive nature on students’ ability to learn. The ban goes into effect in 2026, but several school districts have already implemented limitations on phones.

The AJC has published guest opinion commentaries on different approaches to child development, including one advocating for hip hop as a valuable tool and another decrying how “gamified learning” from devices and apps has limited children from thinking critically, exploring their creativity and sometimes just being bored.

We want to know what readers have to say.