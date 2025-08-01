Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about state Sen. Gooch being wrong about Trump and MAGA and Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome. Credit: pskinner@ajc.com Our readers write to the AJC. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Trump will never make America better State Sen. Steve Gooch, in his guest opinion column, “Haters can’t stand that Trump’s winning,” July 28, shows that he is drunk on President Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid and claims Trump is winning over Americans — not what polls show.

The senator claims a shift from favoring corporate boardrooms to the common man; Trump’s con is that of a snake oil salesman. This reminds me of the Al Wilson song “The Snake,” where a snake is befriended by a tenderhearted woman only to be bitten by the snake. While Trump did appeal to the small-town families, faith leaders and the less educated, he pushed the “big, beautiful bill” through Congress that favored the rich and took away benefits from his base. After Trump’s first term, his character of betrayal of everything American should have been obvious. Despite the senator’s sycophantic delusion, Americans are still looking for the promise of a better America from Trump. That is not going to happen. JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Democrats aren’t evil, just clueless

To the reader who lamented over Trump calling Democrats evil, he was referring to some of the establishment politicians he has to deal with. Former President Joe Biden called Donald Trump supporters “garbage,” which represents over half the voters. Democrats are now polling at a 28% approval rating, according to CNN. It is not because of being evil, but rather being clueless about what the majority of Americans want as policy. As long as Democrats keep putting forth candidates with crazy agendas like Zohran Mamdani, the socialist New York City Democratic nominee for mayor, they will stay lost in the wilderness — not from evilness, but maybe just craziness because of Trump Derangement Syndrome. PAUL MCWILLIAMS, PEACHTREE CITY Administration marked by broken promises