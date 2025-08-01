AJC readers write about state Sen. Gooch being wrong about Trump and MAGA and Democrats’ Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Trump will never make America better
State Sen. Steve Gooch, in his guest opinion column, “Haters can’t stand that Trump’s winning,” July 28, shows that he is drunk on President Donald Trump’s Kool-Aid and claims Trump is winning over Americans — not what polls show.
The senator claims a shift from favoring corporate boardrooms to the common man; Trump’s con is that of a snake oil salesman. This reminds me of the Al Wilson song “The Snake,” where a snake is befriended by a tenderhearted woman only to be bitten by the snake.
While Trump did appeal to the small-town families, faith leaders and the less educated, he pushed the “big, beautiful bill” through Congress that favored the rich and took away benefits from his base. After Trump’s first term, his character of betrayal of everything American should have been obvious.
Despite the senator’s sycophantic delusion, Americans are still looking for the promise of a better America from Trump. That is not going to happen.
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA
Democrats aren’t evil, just clueless
To the reader who lamented over Trump calling Democrats evil, he was referring to some of the establishment politicians he has to deal with.
Former President Joe Biden called Donald Trump supporters “garbage,” which represents over half the voters. Democrats are now polling at a 28% approval rating, according to CNN. It is not because of being evil, but rather being clueless about what the majority of Americans want as policy.
As long as Democrats keep putting forth candidates with crazy agendas like Zohran Mamdani, the socialist New York City Democratic nominee for mayor, they will stay lost in the wilderness — not from evilness, but maybe just craziness because of Trump Derangement Syndrome.
PAUL MCWILLIAMS, PEACHTREE CITY
Administration marked by broken promises
Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. The war rages on. So does the Israel-Hamas war. He pledged to “rapidly drive prices down,” yet grocery prices are up.
The president promised he would not touch Medicaid. Ten million people are projected to lose health coverage over the next decade because of the Republican spending bill’s steep cuts to federal health spending. The Congressional Budget Office also says that over the next decade, the “big, beautiful bill” is expected to add at least $3 trillion to the national debt that Republicans once cared so much about.
To distract MAGA from his Epstein connections, Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of treason due to the investigation finding that Russia attempted to tamper with our 2016 presidential election.
Trump’s pitiful attempts at deflection to move his supporters away from the Epstein files and his broken promises are showing signs of biting him in the rear end.