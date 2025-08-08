opinion Readers write AJC readers write on the Atlanta Streetcar, Donald Trump’s policies and who should pay more taxes. Credit: pskinner@ajc.com (AJC File)

Expanding Atlanta Streetcar is best way forward Recent letters argue against expanding the Atlanta Streetcar due to low ridership. However, their claims ignore that the current streetcar alignment was always intended to be the first phase of a larger network comprised of both the Beltline and crosstown lines, consequently increasing its utility and thereby its ridership. As the adage goes: “Build it and they will come.”

I am likewise perplexed by commenters who profess concern over Beltline rail affecting pedestrians and cyclists, yet swoon over autonomous pods — in other words, cars — on the Beltline. This approach would set a dangerous precedent for turning the Beltline into yet another auto-centric thoroughfare. If Beep or Waymo were to be allowed on the Beltline, what would prevent city leadership from someday opening it up to all vehicular traffic? Some $9.1 million of taxpayer money has already been spent on the Atlanta Streetcar east extension and the project is all but shovel-ready. The fiscally responsible way forward is to build the streetcar east extension, then connect Mayor Andre Dickens’ proposed Southside trail line to it in the next phase. Otherwise, we risk consigning yet another generation of Atlantans to wondering what could have been. LIAM YOUNGBLOOD, DECATUR Trump policies are killing small businesses

I recently had a delicious latte at a little coffee shop/bakery in Greensboro. They had a seemingly smart business model that included a backroom play area for children so parents could have coffee and chat. They are closing and said coffee tariffs would kill them.

I fear many small businesses across Georgia and America will soon face similar fates. Farm subsidies built into the “big, beautiful bill” will go to big commodity farmers and leave small farmers to fail. President Donald Trump promised lower prices and the end to wars in Ukraine and Israel on Day One. He has not delivered. Instead of helping the very people who voted for him, he’s busy building a $200 million ballroom at the White House, denying involvement in the Epstein mess and shaking down other countries. P.D. TOMPOROWSKI, ATHENS As in the past, the affluent can pay more taxes Recent letters go back and forth about taxes and spending. The vast majority of spending goes to service the national debt, the military, Social Security and Medicare. If we stop payment on the national debt, the country goes into default.