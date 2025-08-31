opinion Readers write AJC readers write about political vitriol, military troops in cities and the need for solar energy. (AJC 2013)

Political vitriol needs toning down It was shocking to me to read the article about the Cherokee Rose Restaurant and what happened to Ann Wolfskill. (“A server posted a picture with RFK Jr. She wasn’t ready for the reaction,” AJC, Aug. 24).

Here is a widow, still working at 72, who gets threatened and vilified because she posted a picture of herself with a very important Cabinet member who came to have a meal at the restaurant she has worked at since it opened in 2021. It saddens me that our society has deteriorated to this point where a person can’t share an exciting moment without getting vilified and disparaged. We need to tone down the vitriol in today’s political discourse and we need leaders on both sides to lead by example in this effort. It’s ridiculous what is happening in our country. MARSHALL HUNTER, ATLANTA Trump seeds fear by sending troops to cities

Of all the scary and inappropriate actions from Donald Trump, this is the one that should bring all Americans to attention.

Placing armed military troops in multiple cities leads the average person to believe the false narrative that they are in danger all the time — and that only a strong, determined leader, who knows best for everyone, can protect them. This is how fascism and authoritarianism take hold. I will pray that all members of Congress, the Supreme Court and our military leaders will push back. What happened to the Republican Party? I guess they no longer support states’ rights and limited government. ANNE CONKLIN, CARTERSVILLE Dobson’s focus on family values lives on

I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of Dr. James Dobson, the influential founder of the conservative Christian group Focus on the Family. He was a man of integrity and lived a life devoted to serving the Lord. He never wavered from supporting families and focusing on the important issues that impacted the family unit, led by one man and one woman. He gave guidance to husbands and wives, helping them maintain long-lasting marriages and better parenting skills. Through his “Adventures in Odyssey” stories, he exemplified a life of honesty and obedience to God for our children. Dobson was steadfast in his mission to focus on family values and faithfulness to God’s word. He will be missed, but the lessons he shared with the world will continue to inspire families for many generations. L. KINNEMORE, STONE MOUNTAIN