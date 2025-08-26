Georgia needs to incentivize film industry; leaders unite, not divide; and a liberal who could vote for Duncan.
Action needed to bolster film industry
As stated in the article, “’Will Trent’ among productions filming in Ga. right now,” (AJC Aug. 20), film productions in Georgia have dropped significantly, leaving studio spaces vacant across the metro area. This trend threatens both jobs and tax revenue.
For example, since 2022, Georgia has seen a 30% decline in film-related tax revenue, while states like New Mexico have increased incentives to attract similar productions and experienced industry growth. Georgia film production went from $4.4B to $2.6B in 2024, and 2025 will be even lower.
The Georgia General Assembly should actively explore strategies to retain large-scale productions — such as Marvel blockbusters — that generate substantial revenue for the state. Legislators are currently considering cuts to the state income tax, which means finding additional sources of revenue is crucial.
To address this challenge, Georgia lawmakers should form a quick-turnaround task force. This group would review the benefits and potential drawbacks of bringing back major film franchises and boosting independent film production in Georgia. The state’s large studio facilities, infrastructure and support businesses are already in place.
By acting promptly, legislators can help ensure these resources are fully utilized and prevent the loss of valuable opportunities for economic growth.
JAIME REYES, ATLANTA
Political dissent is an American right
A true leader, like Georgia’s senior U.S. senator, Jon Ossoff, will try to unite Americans through what they have in common, not further divide Americans through fear of brute force to ensure their own power.
The Bill of Rights in the U.S. Constitution guarantees every American the right to assembly and to express political beliefs contrary to those of the president.
Gen. George Washington defeated the British military under the leadership of King George in England. Later, Washington became America’s first president and voluntarily retired as president after two terms, ensuring the underlying premise of our republic that all have equal voices of political expression in a republic, without fear of dissent.
ELIZABETH HARTLEY FILLIAT, ROSWELL
Duncan could have this liberal Democrat’s vote
I am a citizen of Georgia and a liberal Democrat. I am also a realist. Democrats are certainly the underdogs in the governor’s race, and I would very much vote for a person who is a reasonable conservative rather than vote for a liberal Democrat with no chance of winning.
Geoff Duncan is not my favorite, but he is not a MAGA Republican and he is thoughtful in his public stances. Yes, this Democrat will vote for him if the alternatives are worse.