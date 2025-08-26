Georgia needs to incentivize film industry; leaders unite, not divide; and a liberal who could vote for Duncan.

As stated in the article, “’Will Trent’ among productions filming in Ga. right now,” (AJC Aug. 20), film productions in Georgia have dropped significantly, leaving studio spaces vacant across the metro area. This trend threatens both jobs and tax revenue.

For example, since 2022, Georgia has seen a 30% decline in film-related tax revenue, while states like New Mexico have increased incentives to attract similar productions and experienced industry growth. Georgia film production went from $4.4B to $2.6B in 2024, and 2025 will be even lower.

The Georgia General Assembly should actively explore strategies to retain large-scale productions — such as Marvel blockbusters — that generate substantial revenue for the state. Legislators are currently considering cuts to the state income tax, which means finding additional sources of revenue is crucial.

To address this challenge, Georgia lawmakers should form a quick-turnaround task force. This group would review the benefits and potential drawbacks of bringing back major film franchises and boosting independent film production in Georgia. The state’s large studio facilities, infrastructure and support businesses are already in place.

By acting promptly, legislators can help ensure these resources are fully utilized and prevent the loss of valuable opportunities for economic growth.