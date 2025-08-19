Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

1 hour ago link copied

Add Georgia to list of tax-free states Thomas Jefferson’s famous line, “Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness,” was perhaps inspired by the words and philosophy of John Locke. However, it is sometimes forgotten that Locke believed our highest form of property is self, and that our labor is an extension of self. In other words, the “Work of our Hands” ought to be ours alone. Clearly, the Founders agreed. From 1781 until 1913, the United States had no federal income tax (except in extreme cases, such as the U.S. Civil War). Furthermore, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1895 that a federal income tax was unconstitutional (Pollock v. Farmers’ Loan and Trust). And in 1913, to ratify the 16th Amendment, politicians promised that the income tax would be used to “soak the rich.” Insultingly, income taxes now “soak” wage-earners via the federal government and most states.

Fortunately, and for varying reasons, some states upheld individual sovereignty. Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming do not levy state income taxes — reminding us that alternatives are available. In short, the income tax contradicts liberty, has experienced “tax creep,” and isn’t mandatory for governance. Eliminate Georgia’s income tax. MICHAEL DALE HELM, CHATSWORTH

Trump squanders opportunity on immigration Trump’s immigration policy could have been a bright cornerstone of his presidency instead of a huge scar on our country when history unfolds.

Instead of mass deportation, a policy of mass integration could have a positive impact on our country, instead of all the horrific stories that the current policy is writing. Mass integration would entail the effort of channeling undocumented immigrants to processing centers (instead of detention centers) where they could obtain an EAD (work permit) and a path to a green card if certain criterion is met (i.e., no criminal record or offenses and a family member must be employed — subject to annual renewal). This could be set up as a volunteer registration where employers bring in workers and families and a non-volunteer processing center that classifies undocumented for deportation or EAD status. Trump is missing the boat — maybe it’s not too late. Instead of targeting migrants with “closed” cases for deportation, maybe he could give mass integration a try. WILLIAM BAER, MARIETTA Grand Old Party not so grand anymore As a college-educated, female, 70-plus, Jesus-following registered Republican, it felt almost traitorous to cast a vote for a Democrat in the last presidential election. Yet, I felt the Grand Old Party was no longer so grand, and looking pretty old.