Last Friday evening, the trauma of gunfire hit close to home, as we live around the corner from Emory University and the CDC. After the fear and trauma we felt as we sheltered in place with our 4- and 2-year-old grandchildren while the alerts blared, those feelings gave way to anger and disgust. Unfortunately, this terror could have been avoided on several levels.

First of all, the shooter should have been put on a suicide watch list, and if we had a red-flag law in place, as many states have, law enforcement could have restricted his access to his gun, which led to the death of Officer David Rose and the shooter’s own death, not to mention the terror inflicted upon those he targeted.

Secondly, the need for common sense gun reform has long been overdue, including a ban on assault-type weapons of mass destruction. Assault weapons have no place in a home, especially in the hands of a mentally unbalanced person.

Third, the hysteria of conspiracy theories and lies about vaccines not only kills people by convincing them that vaccines are bad, but they are literally now killing people with guns.

Fourth, the Republicans in power have the ability but lack the guts to stop the terrorism of the CDC, the erosion of trust in science, the dismantling of research funding and the firing of scientists, researchers and workers who have faced layoffs, humiliation, distrust, threats and now death.