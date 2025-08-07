Opinion

Mike Luckovich: How to avoid Trump

By
1 hour ago

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ExploreCheck out more from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

More Stories

The Latest

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: How to avoid Trump

1h ago
OPINION

Geoff Duncan’s choice to turn Democrat enrages some readers, delights others

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: Keep smiling or else

Keep Reading

FDA’s synthetic 7-OH crackdown is an attack on deception not against kratom

Geoff Duncan should credit Dems for making Georgia the state it became

Readers write

Featured

Civilian Army employee at Fort Stewart tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE UPDATES

3 victims out of hospital, suspect ID’d in Fort Stewart shooting, officials say

Atlanta’s new CBS station names new leaders ahead of launch

Moody’s report: Georgia housing deficit ‘acute,’ short 41,000 homes