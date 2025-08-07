Opinion Geoff Duncan’s choice to turn Democrat enrages some readers, delights others The former Georgia lieutenant governor served in office as a Republican before deciding to leave the GOP. Credit: TNS Former Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (center, standing next to Gov. Brian Kemp) now says his values align better with the Democrats than the GOP. Readers had a lot to say about his switch. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Editor’s note: After the AJC published on Aug. 5 former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s column talking about his conversion from Republican to Democrat, readers wrote criticism and praise of his decision in the letters below. If you would like to add your voice to the conversation, send a letter of 200 words or fewer to letters@ajc.com. Include your name, city/town and a phone number (for verification purposes) Let’s see Duncan support Democrats on hot-button issues Geoff Duncan, a regular contributor to the AJC, declared that he is joining the Democratic Party.

In doing so, he cites only a couple of policies that he takes issue with Republicans. He likes to grandstand about these couple of issues. I wait to hear his views on transgender athletes in women’s sports, gender affirming medical procedures on minors, open borders, abortion (including late term abortions) and mandatory medical care for those poor infants who survive abortion. How about it, Geoff? Show your Democratic credentials by addressing these baseline Democratic issues. STEVE MILLER, DECATUR

Has the Democratic Party found its 'white knight' for 2028? The political masquerade is over. Geoff Duncan ("As a Democrat, it's easier to love my neighbor") has finally discovered what any sentient reader has known for at least as long as Duncan's been an AJC contributing columnist. He's a Democrat!

Duncan says, “GOP policies on tax cuts, health insurance and immigration pushed me to switch political parties.” Well, that and his being thrown out of the Georgia Republican Party for his constant shilling for the Democrats. So, the Democratic Party became the new home for this political rescue animal. As a Democrat it will be much easier for Duncan to regain political prominence and to love his neighbor using other people’s money. And as voters are clamoring for authenticity, maybe the Republican turncoat can become the authenticity czar of the Democratic Party. Who could ask for a more authentic political chameleon? He may even become the Democrats’ 2028 presidential white knight. Regardless, I can’t wait to read his forthcoming book: “Dems 2.0: How the 2024 Election Can Lead to a Better Way Forward for America’s Progressive Party.” Give me a break. GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA

Voting for Democrats does not equal loving your neighbor If Geoff Duncan loved his neighbor, he wouldn't have voted for Kamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee. And if Duncan loved his neighbor, he wouldn't support open borders, higher taxes and welfare. It's a shame he can't vote for New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani. JACK FRANKLIN, CONYERS

Former Lt. Gov.'s essay evokes 'Good Samaritan' parable I am writing because I want Geoff Duncan to know how much I appreciate his "love my neighbor" column.

My Christian faith and the stories of the Bible urge me to love my neighbor. They tell me that every individual is a child of God regardless of race, religion, lifestyle, immigration status or political party — and a neighbor to be loved. The parable of the Good Samaritan instructs us to show mercy to those in need. Every day we have an opportunity to show mercy and kindness. There are so many among us in need of a Good Samaritan. Every day each of us has an opportunity to be that Good Samaritan. Thank you, Geoff Duncan, for your thoughtful column. MICHAEL HARBIN, DECATUR

More Republicans need to stand up against Trump Mr. Duncan: I have been reading your opinions for many months in the AJC. I enjoy reading your point of view. I am not surprised to read in the Aug. 5 paper that you announced that you became Democrat. I always thought you were a fair-minded politician even though you were a Republican. I almost want to say it was about time. You always wrote sharp criticisms of the current White House occupant and his supporters with a sense of humor. I wish there were more politicians like you who would stand up.