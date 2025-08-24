Opinion Brad Raffensperger: We must do more to protect Georgians from financial fraud Georgia Secretary of State says Georgia’s current securities laws are not strong enough. S. Gregory Hays, receiver of First Liberty Building & Loan, opens the door to the office in Newnan on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The SEC has sued First Liberty for allegedly defrauding investors. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Brad Raffensperger – guest columnist 20 minutes ago link copied

Across Georgia, citizens are demanding stronger protections and greater accountability in the wake of the devastating collapse of First Liberty Building and Loan, a scandal that left hundreds of Georgians, and investors nationwide, robbed of their life savings. As more facts emerge, one thing is already clear: Our current securities laws are not strong enough to prevent this kind of harm or to bring swift justice when trust is exploited. The victims of First Liberty weren’t reckless risk-takers. They were everyday Georgians — churchgoers, small business owners and community leaders who believed they were making responsible, values-driven financial decisions. Some were persuaded by religious language or patriotic appeals; others were guided by licensed professionals who should have known better.

While our office works closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission to recover some of the $140 million lost, we face a hard truth: Georgia’s Securities Division currently lacks the tools and authority to proactively stop schemes like this or to move quickly on behalf of victims. We’re operating with limited enforcement power in a state where financial fraud can too easily take root and too slowly be punished. That’s why we’ve been working hand-in-hand with members of the General Assembly to modernize and strengthen our laws. Last session, we supported Senate Bill 284, legislation that would have closed critical loopholes and expanded our ability to pursue bad actors. While it fell short of final passage, it laid important groundwork. But we must go further. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. (Jason Getz/AJC/TNS). In the upcoming legislative session, we look forward to continuing our work with the General Assembly to advance broader, bipartisan reforms, including:

• Enhanced enforcement tools to pursue fraudsters and recover stolen funds more efficiently

• Direct recovery authority so stolen money can be returned to victims faster • Stronger penalties to deter future fraud — including bringing Georgia’s sentencing in line with tougher states like Texas • More investigative resources; Georgia has just a staff of 10, compared to 50 in similarly sized states • The ability to appoint special enforcement attorneys to cut through red tape and speed up justice This is not just about prosecution; it’s about prevention and meaningful restitution. Criminal convictions alone won’t restore what has been lost. For many victims, the impact is permanent. With stronger legislation, our office — already tasked with regulating this sector — can also play a central role in returning stolen funds and preventing future harm.