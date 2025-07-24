Opinion Readers write Our readers write about school lunch funding, public broadcasting cuts and the fallout from the alleged First Liberty Ponzi scheme. Credit: pskinner@ajc.com (Phil Skinner/AJC)

Vulnerable families need to be protected from cuts Georgia lawmakers are pushing back against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBA), which threatens to cut food assistance and school lunch programs across Georgia.

Sen. Jon Ossoff and Congresswoman Lucy McBath have urged Gov. Brian Kemp to reverse his decision to reject federal funding for summer school lunches, citing the impact on over 1.2 million low-income children who would otherwise qualify. Sen. Raphael Warnock released a report warning that Georgia could lose $860 million in nutrition aid, disproportionately affecting rural communities where SNAP participation is highest. The OBBA’s cuts to SNAP benefits also reduce automatic eligibility for free school meals, forcing schools to navigate complex application processes amid staffing shortages. In response, Georgia state Rep. Imani Barnes introduced the Healthy Start Act to fund school lunches for eligible students. Lawmakers argue that these programs are vital to combating food insecurity, especially as nearly 61% of Georgia students rely on free meals. The fight continues as advocates call for federal support to protect vulnerable families. ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA

We need boring truth over high-charged propaganda

Treasured, longtime institutions like NPR and the PBS NewsHour represent the best of us. In a world that often seems to abandon the truth, Americans can go there to find thoughtful, fact-based, nonpartisan news. No panel discussions by hyper-partisans talking over one another. Yes, their broadcasts may be a little boring, but give me the boring truth instead of highly charged propaganda any day. But Donald Trump saw yet another opportunity to go after journalists who are willing to speak truth to power. In his eyes, if you’re not a Trump propaganda outlet, you’re fair game. So, he and congressional Republicans wiped out their previously approved funding in the blink of an eye. It gets worse. They are also crippling public broadcasting in small towns and rural communities. Public broadcasting is a vital source for local news, information about local events and other stories of community interest. DON HACKNEY, ATLANTA