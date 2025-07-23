opinion Readers write Credit: pskinner@ajc.com (AJC File)

Independent media is necessary to keep public informed Congress just took back $1.1 billion that it had allocated to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to reduce fraud and waste.

The July 6 article in the AJC titled “How will Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ affect Ga.?” says that “the bill includes $1.6 billion for local and state preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Olympics.” Defunding public broadcasting is not an economic move. It is an attempt to silence a media that will not do Donald Trump’s bidding with conspiracy theories and downright lies. His railings against hoaxes and fake news is laughable to me. I am a devoted subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and read the paper copy daily. I also listen to NPR whenever I’m in my car. Two things: neither have commercials that interrupt the information that I am seeking and both are reliably truthful. They are purported to be biased. But, just because they will not support conspiracy theories and repeat Trump’s falsehoods as true, it is a bias that I am in favor of. If you do not have factual information about most things in life, you are likely to make bad decisions. Support independent media. JOHN SOUTHALL, ROSWELL

How long will Atlanta accept poor transit governance?

The most recent display of MARTA’s incompetence is just another in a long history of similar shortcomings — this time, as usual, blamed on others. I recall the first year Peachtree Road Race runners were widely encouraged to ride MARTA before and after the race. I walked from Piedmont Park to the Arts Center station postrace and started down the escalator to the platform, only to discover that the promised extra trains weren’t running and the platform below was already so dangerously crowded that it was difficult to exit at the bottom of the escalator. The question remains: How long will Atlanta continue to accept such poor governance? JAMES M. WILEY, DECATUR Dems’ support of Mamdani shows no leadership