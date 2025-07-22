Credit: Mike Luckovich
Credit: Anisah Muhammad
Georgia tax credit expansion increases incentives to adopt teens
In 2024, only 21% of Georgia foster care teens were adopted. A tax credit expansion creates new incentives for 'forever families' to adopt and nurture these young people.
Federal health care cuts threaten sickle cell disease progress in Georgia
Sickle cell disease treatment progress has improved over the years, but recent federal cuts threaten the health of those who suffer from the blood ailment.
Americans are OK with tax cuts when it benefits them, but not other citizens
Just because you defend your portion of the pie chart doesn’t make you un-American, but it does help explain the debt riddled conundrum we find ourselves in.
Credit: MARTA
Experts: Brake failure, not weight overload, likely cause of MARTA escalator failure
Experts who reviewed video footage of the Vine City free fall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said malfunctioning brakes are a likely cause for last week’s incident, too.
Feral hogs are destroying southwest Georgia crops. Here’s what’s being done.
An invasive species running hog-wild through Georgia farmland is damaging crops and costing farmers. Wild pigs are doing significant damage to peanuts, cotton and corn.
As First Liberty empire crumbles, new lawsuit seeks class action status
The complaint, which seeks class action status, adds to the growing web of civil and regulatory scrutiny surrounding First Liberty Building & Loan.