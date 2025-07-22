But a promising shift is underway in Georgia. Thanks to recent changes in the state’s newest tax credit, more teens in foster care may now have a chance at something they rarely receive: a permanent, loving family.

How Georgia law expands adoption tax credit

Credit: hand Credit: hand The Fostering Success Tax Credit, enacted in 2022, provides up to $20 million annually in funding to support young adults who age out of foster care. Donors — both individuals and corporations — receive a dollar-for-dollar reduction on their Georgia state income taxes when they contribute to approved nonprofits like Fostering Success Act Inc., which provide grants to former foster youth pursuing higher education or career training. This year, the Georgia General Assembly expanded the law’s impact. Under the revised legislation, the tax credit will now help cover key post-secondary expenses — such as medical care, mental health services, books, computers, housing, transportation and more — for youth adopted from foster care, not just those who age out. This change addresses a practical barrier. Foster families often step up to care for teens but many lack the financial resources to fully support them beyond high school. Although biological parents typically plan for college and related costs, foster parents face those expenses without the same preparation or support. These improvements to the tax credit help close that gap and reduce the financial uncertainty that may discourage adoption.

To qualify, the young person must have spent at least six months in Georgia’s foster care system after age 14, and the adoptive family must meet eligibility criteria for financial assistance. The goal is simple but profound: make it easier to say “yes” to adoption — and to the lifelong commitment that comes with it.

Children in foster care are at risk of adverse experiences

The need is urgent, because fewer than 1 in 4 teens are adopted. For example, in 2024, only 115 of Georgia’s 544 teens in foster care, just 21%, were adopted.

The outcomes speak for themselves:

We can do better. With the right tools and support, we can offer teens more than just a safe place to live — we can offer them a future. A permanent family. A home.

As someone who entered foster care as a teen, I know firsthand how transformative that kind of stability can be. That’s why I’m deeply grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and House Speaker Jon Burns for their leadership in expanding this credit. This thoughtful change in policy doesn’t just support adoption, it provides hope, healing and opportunity for some of our state’s most vulnerable youth.

Georgia has taken a bold step forward. Now it’s time for more foster parents to take that final, life-changing step: adoption.

Richard L. Jackson is chairman and CEO of Jackson Healthcare and chairman of Fostering Success Act Inc., a nonprofit that supports youth aging out of foster care through Georgia’s foster care tax credit. He also serves as chairman of FaithBridge Foster Care.