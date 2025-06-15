We live in an era dominated by social media, a relentless churn of headlines and sensationalism. Social media amplifies extremes, where clickbait narratives swiftly become accepted truths. Recently, NBA superstar Anthony Edwards made headlines for financially supporting, yet emotionally disconnecting from, his unborn child. While this single story quickly becomes the image of modern fatherhood, we forget the larger, quieter, more pervasive truths.

Here’s what research shows about fathers engaging their families

Research emphatically states that today’s fathers, particularly Black fathers, are more engaged in their children’s daily lives than previous generations, according to the Pew Research Center. Fathers today increasingly participate in education, health care and nurturing roles traditionally reserved for mothers. The number of single fathers has steadily risen, illustrating that dads aren’t just showing up but stepping up, even when societal narratives refuse to acknowledge this reality.

Still, negative stereotypes persist, fueled by headlines, not evidence. A recent dialogue with my colleague Janks Morton about sickle cell disease illustrates this distortion clearly. Research suggests 85% of children facing sickle cell crises are accompanied to hospitals by mothers, but fails to mention fathers at all. This “oversight” in the research feeds into a harmful narrative of indifferent fathers.

Without consideration of fatherhood in parenting research, we’re precluded from understanding dads’ roles and the barriers they face. In the case of sickle cell disease treatment and other aspects of health care, potential barriers to fathers’ access — work obligations, custody issues, systemic biases, and more — are worth examining. The quick leap to exclude rather than understand exemplifies society’s ongoing issue with narrative framing around fatherhood.

I’ve seen firsthand, through Fathers Incorporated’s Gentle Warriors Academy in Atlanta, how access changes everything. Over the past five years, nearly 900 fathers have graduated from our programs, emerging empowered to better their lives and their children’s futures.

Yet, our success remains an anomaly. Countless small fatherhood organizations nationwide tirelessly support dads but lack the sustainable infrastructure and resources necessary for long-term impact. Access matters, not just to fathers themselves but to the fabric of communities and families everywhere.

We must demand accountability from ourselves and systems