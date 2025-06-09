It’s time for the court to walk the walk and put to bed this particular attempt to sidestep our Constitution.

RONALD GOLDEN, MARIETTA

Trump is making good on his promises

Yes! Thank God a majority of us voted for Trump. He campaigned by laying out a few “common sense” strategies and actions he promised to accomplish for the benefit and good of the American people when elected.

In a very transparent way, far greater than anything Biden could deliver, he set out a plan of change and action, and we are now all benefiting from those actions like shutting down the border, increasing employment, reducing inflation, opening up energy production, improving our trade positions, and so much more.

The budget is an issue that many presidents have tried to deal with and failed, obviously. Give Trump some honest time to have an impact. All talk about Medicaid is primarily a distortion of the truth, a favorite of the media. Trump knows we need to tighten our spending belts to guarantee our future. He is capable of delivering what we need.

RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK

Cuts to aid programs hurt Americans

Some of our nation’s “soft power” programs have been drastically cut. USAID, which has suffered cuts in personnel and funding, builds schools in impoverished villages around the world, sends medicines and vaccines to understaffed hospitals and clinics, and feeds malnourished children.

We’ve just learned that our own CARE USA, based in Atlanta, has laid off hundreds of employees in the U.S. and thousands abroad. Forty-six programs in 32 countries were cut. Those programs served 18.4 million people, helping to improve education in Ghana and Somalia, and extending internet access in India.

WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is also vulnerable. It serves 40% of all infants born in the U.S.

Having just observed Memorial Day, we need to be aware that tens of thousands of veterans have been laid off by the federal government. (Veterans make up 30% of the federal workforce.)

Does all of this make America great? According to FDR, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”

MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR