SCOTUS can lay to rest birthright issue
The Supreme Court has just heard a challenge to Trump’s executive order limiting birthright citizenship. Trump court appointees have embraced “originalism” to support their “conservative” legal decisions.
Well, the original text of the 14th Amendment can’t be any clearer: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
It’s time for the court to walk the walk and put to bed this particular attempt to sidestep our Constitution.
RONALD GOLDEN, MARIETTA
Trump is making good on his promises
Yes! Thank God a majority of us voted for Trump. He campaigned by laying out a few “common sense” strategies and actions he promised to accomplish for the benefit and good of the American people when elected.
In a very transparent way, far greater than anything Biden could deliver, he set out a plan of change and action, and we are now all benefiting from those actions like shutting down the border, increasing employment, reducing inflation, opening up energy production, improving our trade positions, and so much more.
The budget is an issue that many presidents have tried to deal with and failed, obviously. Give Trump some honest time to have an impact. All talk about Medicaid is primarily a distortion of the truth, a favorite of the media. Trump knows we need to tighten our spending belts to guarantee our future. He is capable of delivering what we need.
RUSSELL ARMER, WOODSTOCK
Cuts to aid programs hurt Americans
Some of our nation’s “soft power” programs have been drastically cut. USAID, which has suffered cuts in personnel and funding, builds schools in impoverished villages around the world, sends medicines and vaccines to understaffed hospitals and clinics, and feeds malnourished children.
We’ve just learned that our own CARE USA, based in Atlanta, has laid off hundreds of employees in the U.S. and thousands abroad. Forty-six programs in 32 countries were cut. Those programs served 18.4 million people, helping to improve education in Ghana and Somalia, and extending internet access in India.
WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children) is also vulnerable. It serves 40% of all infants born in the U.S.
Having just observed Memorial Day, we need to be aware that tens of thousands of veterans have been laid off by the federal government. (Veterans make up 30% of the federal workforce.)
Does all of this make America great? According to FDR, “The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.”
MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR
The Latest
Featured
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
When someone is missing on Lake Lanier, this team takes a dangerous, emotional dive
As summer heats up, Hall County divers prepare mentally and physically for when they will be asked to search for a body.
GDOT repairing cracks on Buford Spring Connector northbound ramp to I-85
The Buford Spring Connector on-ramp to I-85 was closed for repairs Friday after settling was observed on a portion of the road.
At least 1 dead, thousands without power after strong storms hit Georgia
The system, which pushed in from Alabama, reached West Georgia around 4 p.m. Saturday. The brunt of the storm moved over the city around 7 p.m.