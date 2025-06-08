JAMES L. PAULK, ATLANTA

Looking for waste in all the wrong places

All Americans can get behind the push to reduce waste, fraud and abuse. With a government workforce as large as it is, there is bound to be some low-hanging fruit that can be picked and discarded in order to make our government more efficient.

The search for these items, however, is not being conducted in the proper location. The first two places that should be examined are the Oval Office and the next cabinet meeting. There are all kinds of low-hanging fruit of waste, fraud and abuse in those two places.

A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA

Finally, goal is smaller government

Since the first election I ever voted in for former President Ronald Reagan, Republicans have run on downsizing and a smaller federal government, and none of them until now has ever delivered on this key platform plank.

Now, for the first time, both the current president and many in Congress are working toward that goal. This paper continues to run endless op-eds and political cartoons opposed to these actions. They seem to believe the bureaucracy is somehow beneficial. Just in the Department of Education alone, there isn’t a single statistic, not test scores, the percentage of graduates, etc., that can make the case for it. If it is so vital now, how did we survive more than 200 years without it?

MARTY HARMON, HIRAM

Funding bill restrains courts

The House of Representatives passed One Big Beautiful Act, “H. R. 1” by one vote, 215 to 214. There are many cruel and heinous components to this enormous and complicated government funding bill. This is Trump’s One Big Ugly Act.

The most dangerous component is buried in 1,116 pages of H. R. 1, “SEC. 70302. Restriction of Funds,” which prohibits the courts from holding Trump and other officials in contempt of court for ignoring court orders retroactively.

Trump has lost dozens of lawsuits challenging his executive orders; judges have partially or fully blocked him in about 82 cases. So, this provision in H. R. 1 would make court orders in these cases totally unenforceable, thereby neutering the judiciary. This “hidden” provision makes Trump King; no Congress, no court could stop him.

This is a treacherous attack on our democracy and courts. The Constitution is smoldering. Don’t let this become a five-alarm fire. The bill is in the Senate. Put the fire out, now! Contact your senators and oppose the dangerous SEC. 70302.

KATHLEEN COLLOMB, DECATUR