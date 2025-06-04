Don’t forget the good that Biden did
I am 86 and often forget the names of people I know, but I remember them later. I sometimes even forget other words briefly. But I do have the wisdom to know that firing employees indiscriminately cannot be good. I know that closing agencies that help the less privileged is not a cost-effective solution in the long run.
Democrats sometimes seem to destroy their own. Breathe, folks. Think of all the good things that President Joe Biden did during his term. Fight to preserve our democracy.
SARAH PATTERSON, DECATUR
Biden presidency more successful than Trump’s
Thank you, Mike Luckovich, for your cartoon putting CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s criticism in perspective as Trump rages through this country like Godzilla (May 29). This is in stark contrast to Michelle Goldberg’s “Dems face reckoning for Biden missteps” (May 25), which relishes in Tapper’s second-guessing.
Biden’s presidency was both more successful and honorable than either of Trump’s presidencies. His government was stocked with competent and courageous officials; Trump’s are sycophants without credentials for their jobs. Biden had always been a great communicator, and as any octogenarian will tell you, the ability to summon up thoughts diminishes.
Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes in 2020, and with his successful presidency, it was reasonable for him to expect to win again. It is too easy to second-guess the efforts of his staff. Relish what you had with Biden as Trump destroys our government and robs the Treasury for his rich buddies at the expense of everyone else.
JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA
Agrihoods offer promise with consequences
Thank you for publishing “A little bit of farm, a little bit of suburbia: That’s the recipe for Agritopia” (May 28). While agrihoods represent a forward-thinking model for sustainable communities, their success depends on addressing the social and environmental consequences often overlooked in their design and implementation.
The development of these communities often appears in areas vulnerable to gentrification, pushing out longtime residents. As Greta Moran noted in Civil Eats, without affordable housing and inclusive planning, agrihoods risk becoming “greenwashed enclaves of privilege.”
Additionally, farming and the development of lush landscapes in arid regions, such as the Southwest, put strain on the already limited water resources and desert ecosystems.
True sustainability must go beyond aesthetics. It should be centered on equity, cultural preservation and ecological responsibility. Agrihoods hold promise, but only if built with justice in mind.
MACEVA WRIGHT, ATLANTA
Keep Reading
Dems need to fight for issues affecting Americans the most
Republicans are leading us into budgetary problems, but Democrats can still win many Americans back if they concentrate on the real issues.
Featured
Court orders Atlanta Police Foundation to release training center records
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick ordered all documents related to the training center be handed over within 30 days.
Surplus tax refunds of up to $500 are on their way to Georgia residents
Extra tax refunds should begin arriving for eligible Georgians as soon as this week.
County officers accused of corruption in third lawsuit alleging phony murder charges
A Floyd County man cleared of murder after more than 22 years in prison is suing the county and investigators he says set him up.