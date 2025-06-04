SARAH PATTERSON, DECATUR

Biden presidency more successful than Trump’s

Thank you, Mike Luckovich, for your cartoon putting CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s criticism in perspective as Trump rages through this country like Godzilla (May 29). This is in stark contrast to Michelle Goldberg’s “Dems face reckoning for Biden missteps” (May 25), which relishes in Tapper’s second-guessing.

Biden’s presidency was both more successful and honorable than either of Trump’s presidencies. His government was stocked with competent and courageous officials; Trump’s are sycophants without credentials for their jobs. Biden had always been a great communicator, and as any octogenarian will tell you, the ability to summon up thoughts diminishes.

Biden beat Trump by 7 million votes in 2020, and with his successful presidency, it was reasonable for him to expect to win again. It is too easy to second-guess the efforts of his staff. Relish what you had with Biden as Trump destroys our government and robs the Treasury for his rich buddies at the expense of everyone else.

JOHN W. SHACKLETON JR., ATLANTA

Agrihoods offer promise with consequences

Thank you for publishing “A little bit of farm, a little bit of suburbia: That’s the recipe for Agritopia” (May 28). While agrihoods represent a forward-thinking model for sustainable communities, their success depends on addressing the social and environmental consequences often overlooked in their design and implementation.

The development of these communities often appears in areas vulnerable to gentrification, pushing out longtime residents. As Greta Moran noted in Civil Eats, without affordable housing and inclusive planning, agrihoods risk becoming “greenwashed enclaves of privilege.”

Additionally, farming and the development of lush landscapes in arid regions, such as the Southwest, put strain on the already limited water resources and desert ecosystems.

True sustainability must go beyond aesthetics. It should be centered on equity, cultural preservation and ecological responsibility. Agrihoods hold promise, but only if built with justice in mind.

MACEVA WRIGHT, ATLANTA